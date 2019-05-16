×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Ellen Pompeo Slams ‘The Bachelor’ Creator Mike Fleiss for Kelly Ripa Comment

By

Staff Writer

Mackenzie's Most Recent Stories

View All
Ellen Pompeo Mike Fleiss Kelly Ripa
CREDIT: Shutterstock

ABC has quite the feud brewing under its own roof.

“Grey’s Anatomy” star Ellen Pompeo came to Kelly Ripa’s defense on Thursday after Ripa’s comments about “The Bachelor” on “Live With Kelly and Ryan” sparked a Twitter feud with the creator of the franchise, Mike Fleiss. On Thursday’s episode of the talk show, Hannah Brown, the woman at the center of the current season of “The Bachelorette,” also offered her thoughts on the situation.

On the May 14 edition of “Live With Kelly and Ryan,” Ripa shared her opinion on “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” franchise after co-host Ryan Seacrest revealed that Brown would be coming to their set on Thursday. Ripa took a stand against the shows, saying that they “disgust” her. She then called the audience out for watching the “gross, gross show.”

“You know how I feel about this show? It disgusts me. And I thought that I was disgusted because I couldn’t stand the idea of 25 exceptional women fighting over one ordinary fella, in my opinion. You know how we feel ladies! We are too special to be arguing over a guy,” Ripa said.

Fleiss and “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” host Chris Harrison both took to Twitter in response. Fleiss urged Ripa to take it easy as ABC houses both “Live With Kelly and Ryan” and “The Bachelor” franchise and “pays [her] salary.”

Likewise, Harrison tweeted “Look out #BachelorNation @KellyRipa is coming after you and your ‘disgusting’ Monday night habit.”

Another high-profile talent at ABC, Pompeo, swooped in via Twitter with a counterargument. The actress called Fleiss out for taking credit for a woman’s success, saying “The Bachelor” series does not pay Ripa’s salary and threatened to add her own thoughts about the reality dating show.

On Thursday’s edition of “Live With Kelly and Ryan,” Brown weighed in on the situation, saying she didn’t follow the franchise at first, but being on the show has changed her mind and empowered her. Ripa maintained her stance.

“Like you, I didn’t really follow the show, wasn’t a big fan, but being part of the show, it’s not women fighting against each other,” Brown said. “Some of my best friends came from the show and were really supportive.”

Popular on Variety

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

More TV

  • Arrow

    CW Will Give DC's Comics 'Crisis' a TV Twist

    The CW will enter “Crisis” mode during the 2019-2010 TV season. The TV network will tackle one of the most complicated stories in mainstream superhero comics next season, using the annual cross-over it orchestrates among its various superhero dramas to  take on “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” the landmark DC comic-book series that radically changed the [...]

  • Ellen Pompeo Mike Fleiss Kelly Ripa

    Ellen Pompeo Slams 'The Bachelor' Creator Mike Fleiss for Kelly Ripa Comment

    ABC has quite the feud brewing under its own roof. “Grey’s Anatomy” star Ellen Pompeo came to Kelly Ripa’s defense on Thursday after Ripa’s comments about “The Bachelor” on “Live With Kelly and Ryan” sparked a Twitter feud with the creator of the franchise, Mike Fleiss. On Thursday’s episode of the talk show, Hannah Brown, [...]

  • Tim Blake Nelson Waxes Philosophical on Writing a Play About Socrates

    Tim Blake Nelson Waxes Philosophical on Writing a Play About Socrates

    Despite Tim Blake Nelson’s knack for playing folksy characters in films such as “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs,” in his soul lurks the heart of a classicist. Nelson, who stars in HBO’s “Watchmen” series this fall, has also penned the play “Socrates,” now running at New York’s Public Theater through June 2. Doug Hughes directs, [...]

  • Gabrielle Carteris

    Gabrielle Carteris Seeking Re-Election as SAG-AFTRA President

    SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris will seek re-election as the union’s top national officer and the head of the ticket for the Unite for Strength and United Screen Actors Nationwide factions. Carteris made the announcement on Thursday, two weeks after actor Matthew Modine said he was running as the lead candidate for Membership First, the self-styled [...]

  • Batwoman Arrow

    The CW Fall 2019-2020 Trailers: Dramas ‘Batwoman’ and ‘Nancy Drew' (Watch)

    The CW has released trailers for its three new shows premiering throughout the 2019-2020 season. Continuing to expand its DC Universe franchise, the network has placed “Batwoman,” with Ruby Rose in the title world on Mondays. The other new show joining the fall lineup is “Nancy Drew,” which will air on Wednesday nights. The CW [...]

  • Lindsey Beer, James Wan Board 'Magic

    Lindsey Beer, James Wan Board Mark Millar's 'Magic Order' Series at Netflix

    Both Lindsey Beer and James Wan have signed on as executive producers for the upcoming Mark Millar Netflix series “The Magic Order.” Beer will serve as writer and showrunner on the series while Wan will also direct the debut episode. Wan will executive produce under his Atomic Monster production banner. Michael Clear will also executive [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad