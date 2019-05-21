Ellen DeGeneres Extends Daytime Talk Show Run Through 2022

Ellen DeGeneres is sticking with her daytime talk show.

DeGeneres announced Tuesday that she has signed a new deal to continue hosting “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” through 2022. There had been rumors for some time that DeGeneres was planning to leave the show when her current contract was up in 2020, something she leaned into when making the announcement to her studio audience in a video released Tuesday.

“[From] the beginning I said this show was going to be like a relationship,” DeGeneres said. “We’ve been through the good, the bad, the ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ phase. It’s been a lot of fun and 16 years is a pretty good run. Sometimes in a relationship, you need to take a break. But I don’t. You’re stuck with me. I just signed for three more years.”

Watch the full video below.

According to sources, DeGeneres now has a large ownership stake in the show, having been granted more points with every contract.

DeGeneres, Mary Connelly, Ed Glavin, Andy Lassner, Kevin A. Leman II and Derek Westervelt serve as executive producers. Originating from Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” is produced by A Very Good Production and WAD Productions, Inc. in association with Telepictures, and is distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution. The show has already been licensed by the NBC Owned Television Stations (10 stations) and Hearst Television (22 stations) through the 2021-2022 season.

“Ellen is, quite simply, a force of nature,” said Peter Roth, president and chief content officer for Warner Bros. Television Group. “Her energy, intelligence, kindness and creativity know no bounds. Whether it’s her instant connection to her guests on her flagship talk show, her warm and funny hosting on ‘Game of Games,’ or the infectious enthusiasm she shares in producing everything from ‘Little Big Shots’ to the animated antics of ‘Green Eggs and Ham,’ it’s an honor to work alongside her. We’re thrilled to continue this fun and friendly journey with her.”

DeGeneres also currently hosts the NBC series “Ellen’s Game of Games,” which features the comedian and daytime host playing supersized versions of the games she has popularized through her talk show. NBC also announced that she will host three holiday specials titled “Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways” later this year.