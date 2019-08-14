Elizabeth Perkins Joins Denis Leary in Fox Event Series ‘A Moody Christmas’

Elizabeth Perkins has joined the cast of the upcoming Fox holiday series “A Moody Christmas.”

Perkins will play Ann, the matriarch of the Moody family. She joins previously announced cast member Denis Leary, who will play Moody patriarch Sean Sr. The single-cam comedy follows Dan Moody as he returns home to spend Christmas with his dysfunctional family. When he arrives, he’s met with the inevitable madness of a family whose members are all hiding things from each other.

Perkins was previously nominated for three Emmy awards and two Golden Globes for her supporting role on the Showtime series “Weeds.” She also recently starred in the HBO limited series “Sharp Objects.” Perkins is also set to star in the upcoming Apple series “Truth Be Told.” Her previous TV credits also include shows like “This Is Us,” “How to Get Away with Murder,” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”

She is repped by Gersh and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

Like the original, the Fox series will run for six half-hour episodes. Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg, and Tad Quill will write and executive produce the Fox version. Original series creators Trent O’Donnell and Phil Lloyd and executive producer Jason Burrows will executive produce the new version along with Eric Tannenbaum and Kim Tannembaum. Jason Wang of The Tannenbaum Company will co-executive produce. CBS Television Studios and Fox Entertainment will produce.