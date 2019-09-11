×
Elizabeth Craft, Sarah Fain to Develop Amateur Detective Drama at CBS (EXCLUSIVE)

CREDIT: David Buchan/Variety/Shutterstock

An amateur sleuth drama from Elizabeth Craft and Sarah Fain is in the works at CBSVariety has learned exclusively.

The untitled one-hour project follows four women who, fed up with feeling unseen after a neighbor mysteriously disappears from their tranquil Florida community, band together to find her by turning their “invisibility” into a superpower to gain access and uncover clues where others can’t, discovering that they have an uncanny knack for crime solving.

Craft and Fain will serve as writers and executive producers, with Todd Hoffman of Storied Media Group also executive producing. CBS Television Studios will produce.

Craft and Fain most recently co-created the ABC drama “The Fix” alongside Marcia Clark. They also co-created the 2007 ABC drama “Women’s Murder Club.” Their other credits include shows like “The 100,” “The Shield,” “Angel,” “The Vampire Diaries,” and “666 Park Avenue.”

Among the other dramas currently in development at CBS is an adaptation of the Michael Connelly novel “The Lincoln Lawyer” with David E. Kelley attached to write and executive produce. CBS is also developing “Einstein,” a procedural based on a German series. That show would follow a professor who is the great grandson of Albert Einstein as he works solving crimes for the police.

(Pictured: Elizabeth Craft, left; Sarah Fain, right)

