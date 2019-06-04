Elizabeth Banks Joins Cate Blanchett’s FX Limited Series ‘Mrs. America’

Elizabeth Banks has joined the cast of the upcoming FX limited series “Mrs. America,” Variety has learned.

The series tells the story of the movement to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA), and the unexpected backlash led by a conservative woman named Phyllis Schlafly, played by Cate Blanchett. Banks will play Jill Ruckelshaus, a pro-choice, socially progressive Republican who was appointed by President Ford to advance women’s rights and fought to keep the Republican Party from being taken over by Phyllis Schlafly and the Religious Right.

Banks joins a cast that not only includes Blanchett, but also Uzo Aduba, Rose Byrne, Kayli Carter, Ari Graynor, Melanie Lynskey, James Marsden, Margo Martindale, Sarah Paulson, John Slattery, Jeanne Tripplehorn, and Tracey Ullman.

Banks’ recent television roles include “Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later” and “Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp,” “Modern Family,” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” On the film side, she is currently in post-production on a new version of “Charlie’s Angels,” which Banks wrote, directed, and produced in addition to playing the role of Bosley.

She is repped by UTA, Untitled Entertainment, and Ziffren Brittenham.

“Mrs. America” is written and executive produced by Dahvi Waller, who will also serve as showrunner. Stacey Sher, Coco Francini, and Blanchett also executive produce, with Micah Schraft and James Skotchdopole serving as co-executive producers. Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck will direct the first two episodes and serve as executive producers. The series is produced by FX Productions and is slated to launch in 2020.