MRC Appoints Elise Henderson to Lead TV Division

Elise Henderson has been tapped as the new President of TV at MRC, Variety has learned.

In her new role, the former SVP of Development for UCP will oversee MRC’s slate of in-development and current programming, which includes “House of Cards” and “Ozark.” She will also oversee the company’s multiple joint venture and strategic production partnerships.

“Elise is a unique talent with a proven history of success. She exhibits strong leadership, a clear vision for the future, and a deep background in both the agency and studio worlds,” said MRC in a statement. “In our efforts to remain true to our DNA as we grow our business, Elise will be an exceptional addition to MRC leadership.”

Henderson’s addition is a signal of MRC’s continued push towards expanding in the TV space. They currently have several shows in development, including Hulu’s upcoming series “The Great,” starring Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult, and the HBO series “The Outsider,” based on Stephen King’s novel, which has Ben Mendelsohn on board to star and produce, and Jason Bateman on board to direct.

“MRC is known for its pedigree, its reputation, and its identity. It is a studio that prioritizes protecting the artists we love,” said Henderson. “I am looking forward to working with a company that has the agility to evolve as the world evolves around it. It will be a rewarding challenge to help scale MRC without losing what makes it so great already.”

In her most recent role at UCP, Henderson oversaw the expansion of their slate of production and developed projects including USA’s “Mr. Robot,” SYFY’s “Happy!,” and Amazon’s “Homecoming.”

Prior to working in development, Henderson spent a decade as an agent at William Morris and UTA, representing writers, directors, and producers.