×

MRC Appoints Elise Henderson to Lead TV Division

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
elise henderson
CREDIT: MRC

Elise Henderson has been tapped as the new President of TV at MRC, Variety has learned.

In her new role, the former SVP of Development for UCP will oversee MRC’s slate of in-development and current programming, which includes “House of Cards” and “Ozark.” She will also oversee the company’s multiple joint venture and strategic production partnerships.

“Elise is a unique talent with a proven history of success. She exhibits strong leadership, a clear vision for the future, and a deep background in both the agency and studio worlds,” said MRC in a statement. “In our efforts to remain true to our DNA as we grow our business, Elise will be an exceptional addition to MRC leadership.”

Henderson’s addition is a signal of MRC’s continued push towards expanding in the TV space. They currently have several shows in development, including Hulu’s upcoming series “The Great,” starring Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult, and the HBO series “The Outsider,” based on Stephen King’s novel, which has Ben Mendelsohn on board to star and produce, and Jason Bateman on board to direct.

“MRC is known for its pedigree, its reputation, and its identity. It is a studio that prioritizes protecting the artists we love,” said Henderson. “I am looking forward to working with a company that has the agility to evolve as the world evolves around it. It will be a rewarding challenge to help scale MRC without losing what makes it so great already.”

In her most recent role at UCP, Henderson oversaw the expansion of their slate of production and developed projects including USA’s “Mr. Robot,” SYFY’s “Happy!,” and Amazon’s “Homecoming.”

Prior to working in development, Henderson spent a decade as an agent at William Morris and UTA, representing writers, directors, and producers.

Popular on Variety

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

More TV

  • GOOD GIRLS -- "The Dubby" Episode

    'Good Girls' Renewed for Season 3 at NBC

    “Good Girls” has been renewed for a third season at NBC. The drama about three friends who robbed a bank and then got sucked into the world of money laundering stars Christina Hendricks, Mae Whitman and Retta. “We’re so excited to continue following the friendship and adventures of these three incredible women while also exploring [...]

  • APM Vinyl Session

    APM Working to Increase the Presence of Female Musicmakers

    The APM catalog contains every genre of music, but when it comes to musical outlook, it’s the social consciousness of the 1960s that comes to mind. Recent collaborations have put the company at the forefront of inclusion and diversity. APM has teamed with the female-owned MPATH Music Library and the North Music Group to develop [...]

  • APM at NAB Tradeshow circa 1980s

    APM Music Scores With Sports

    About 10 years into its business plan, APM scored a huge win by getting the rights to market the NFL Films music library. Ninety albums and 25 years later the relationship is still going strong. The footballers also use APM catalog music — the ESPN “Monday Night Football” theme, “Heavy Action,” is “the most well-known [...]

  • elise henderson

    MRC Appoints Elise Henderson to Lead TV Division

    Elise Henderson has been tapped as the new President of TV at MRC, Variety has learned. In her new role, the former SVP of Development for UCP will oversee MRC’s slate of in-development and current programming, which includes “House of Cards” and “Ozark.” She will also oversee the company’s multiple joint venture and strategic production partnerships. [...]

  • APM Custom Division Studio

    APM Custom Music Offers Made-to-Order Tunes

    Whether it’s a series theme or Mexican banda for a needle drop, when clients want something exclusive they come to APM Custom Music. Launched in 2012, APM Custom operates out of the recording studio formerly known as Lion Share. “We want to be a one-stop shop for clients,” says director of custom music development Connie [...]

  • APM Music Hits the Right Notes

    APM Music Hits the Right Notes

    The view from APM Music’s office on Sunset Boulevard is expansive, from downtown to Dodger Stadium, to Century City and all points west. The company has been in the same tower since opening its doors in Los Angeles in 1984, but it’s moved up in the world, from a few rooms to most of the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad