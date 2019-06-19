Hulu to Develop Series Based on Elin Hilderbrand Novels (EXCLUSIVE)

Several of Elin Hilderbrand’s novels are being adapted into a Hulu drama series, Variety has learned exclusively from sources.

The potential series, which is in early development at the streamer, is based on Hilderbrand’s summer romances set in Nantucket, specifically “The Identicals,” “The Blue Bistro,” and “The Matchmaker.” Andre and Maria Jacquemetton will write and executive produce, with Hilderbrand also executive producing and Amblin Television producing.

The Jacquemettons’ previous credits include “The Romanoffs,” “Mad Men,” and “Star Trek: Enterprise.” They are repped by WME and Manage-Ment. Hilderbrand is repped by CAA.

“The Identicals” follows identical twin sisters living on Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard, and the entanglements they get into when a family crisis forces them to take over each other’s lives. “The Matchmaker” sees a woman set out to find the perfect matches for those closest to her. In “The Blue Bistro,” a woman finds summer romance while working at a local restaurant.

Hilderbrand is a graduate of The Johns Hopkins University and the Iowa Writers Workshop. She has lived on Nantucket for 25 years and is the mother of three teenagers. Her next book, “Summer of ’69,” was published by Little, Brown and Company on June 18.