Elijah Wood’s SpectreVision Sets First-Look Deal With Legendary TV

SpectreVision, the production company co-founded by Elijah Wood, has signed an exclusive first-look deal with Legendary Television Studios.

Under the multi-year pact, the shingle, which has worked almost exclusively in the feature space until this point, will develop scripted series content with a focus on genre concepts. Wood’s banner, which he runs with partners Daniel Noah, Josh C. Waller and Lisa Whalen, is behind such arthouse features as “Mandy,” starring Nicholas Cage,” “A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night” and “Cooties.” SpectreVision and Cage are teaming up again on “Color Out of Space,” an adaptation of the novel by H.P. Lovecraft adaptation which is currently in post-production.

“SpectreVision has proven itself an exemplary leader in the indie genre space, creating unique entertainment that truly captivates audiences,” said Nick Pepper, president of Legendary Television Studios. “We are thrilled to be partnering with them and look forward to developing future projects together.”

The pact also sees Claire Bargout join SpectreVision as director of development for scripted series.

“We’ve found kindred spirits in the visionary folks at Legendary, and we’re excited to create vital and ambitious television in the genre space,” added Wood, whose title at SpectreVision is creative director.

“For a boutique company like ours to expand into television meant finding exactly the right partners, and we couldn’t be happier to have found those partners in Legendary,” said Whalen, CEO of SpectreVision, as well as its parent company, Company X.