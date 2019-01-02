×

Elaine Low Joins Variety as Senior TV Writer

By
Variety Staff

Elaine Low Variety Senior TV Reporter
CREDIT: Courtesy of Elaine Low

Variety has hired business journalist Elaine Low as a senior TV writer. She comes to Penske Media Corp.-owned Variety from Investor’s Business Daily, where she was a news reporter and producer.

In her new role, Low will handle breaking-news stories on all aspects of the television industry, from the executive suite to programming. She will be based in Los Angeles and report to Daniel Holloway, executive editor, TV, working closely with Variety‘s TV team on the west and east coasts. She will start on Jan. 7.

“I’m incredibly excited to welcome Elaine,” Holloway said. “Her skill and experience as a business reporter will prove valuable to Variety as we continue to expand our TV team.”

At Investor’s Business Daily, Low covered the retail and media sectors, as well as personal finance. She contributed breaking-news coverage and front-page print features on topics ranging from the emergence of new streaming entertainment platforms to the gender-wealth gap to the e-commerce retail race.

Low also co-hosted IBD’s “Market Update” and “How to Invest” video series, and has made guest appearances on Cheddar’s “Opening Bell” program. Additionally, she has moderated entrepreneurship panels at the 2018 United State of Women Summit and at local women’s entrepreneur events in Los Angeles.

  

    

    

