‘El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie’ Scores 6.5 million Viewers Across First Weekend

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
CREDIT: Ben Rothstein

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie,” which dropped on Netflix Oct. 11, drew around 6.5 million total viewers in its first three days on the streaming platform, according to Nielsen.

The movie also reached just under 8.2 million unique TV viewers. “El Camino” unsurprisingly drew its biggest audience of the three days on day 1, totaling 2.6 million U.S. viewers in its first 24 hours. According to the trusted audience measurer, about 36% of the film’s audience over its first three days were adults in the ages 18-34 demographic.

“El Camino” stars Aaron Paul, returning to his iconic “Breaking Bad” role of Jeese Pinkman, who has to deal with the fallout from Walter White’s (Bryan Cranston) death.

