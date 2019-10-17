‘El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie’ Scores 6.5 million Viewers Across First Weekend

The movie also reached just under 8.2 million unique TV viewers. “El Camino” unsurprisingly drew its biggest audience of the three days on day 1, totaling 2.6 million U.S. viewers in its first 24 hours. According to the trusted audience measurer, about 36% of the film’s audience over its first three days were adults in the ages 18-34 demographic.
“El Camino” stars Aaron Paul, returning to his iconic “Breaking Bad” role of Jeese Pinkman, who has to deal with the fallout from Walter White’s (Bryan Cranston) death.
Natalie Morales has been cast in “Dead to Me” Season 2 at Netflix, Variety has learned exclusively. Morales will appear in the recurring role of Michelle. Described as wry and down to earth, Michelle has a relaxed charm and infectious wit. She forms a connection with Judy (Linda Cardellini) at the Assisted Living Facility, where Michelle’s [...]
UPDATED: Kurt Sutter has been fired from his role as co-showrunner on “Mayans MC,” Variety has learned from sources. Sutter notified the cast and crew of the show of his exit in an email after several complaints were made about his behavior on the set of the series. In the email, Sutter wrote that he had [...]
In the fourth season of PBS’ “Finding Your Roots,” musician Questlove learns his ancestors came over to America on the very last slave ship in 1860. Dr. Henry Louis Gates Jr., who hosts the show shows him the ship manifest and tells him about the settlement in which they lived, and the musician begins to [...]
That Harvey Weinstein, the alleged sexual predator Ronan Farrow was investigating, had something in common with his father, Woody Allen, was something Farrow always knew. Defending his sister Dylan Farrow, who has said since she was 7 that Allen sexually abused her, has been “weaponized against me since the moment I started talking about it,” [...]
When “Moana” left Netflix on Dec. 20, parents of little kids let out a collective wail of despair on Twitter and Facebook parenting groups everywhere. The phrase “ruined Christmas” was pointedly used in the streamer’s direction — sometimes facetiously, sometimes with the reflected ire of a preschooler who had awakened one morning to find her [...]
Just days after Wendy Williams learned she’d be receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the talk show host was in true form imagining how this honor would elevate her already storied career. “I’m already in the Smithsonian, so now I’ll be immortalized-immortalized,” Williams says. In addition to preparing for her star ceremony, [...]