Edwin Chung Named 20th Century Fox TV’s Comedy Development VP

Former Legendary Television exec Edwin Chung has been named vice president of comedy development at 20th Century Fox Television, effectively immediately.

“We are thrilled to welcome Edwin to our comedy team at 20th,” said Cheryl Dolins, senior VP of comedy development at Fox. “His taste is impeccable as are his relationships around town, so we think he’s the perfect fit to fill out our ranks as we head into the busiest time of year. I also have a shorthand with Edwin dating back to working together at NBC, so getting him for the studio is an all-round win.”

Chung will report to Dolins.

A Stanford University grad who studied economics and political science, Chung most recently developed and oversaw the current series department for Legendary, including Netflix’s “Love” and “Lost in Space,” USA’s “Colony,” Amazon’s “Carnival Row,” and Hulu’s “Looming Tower.”

He has previously served as NBC’s senior VP of comedy programming and current primetime series, overseeing creative production of “30 Rock,” “Friday Night Lights,” “Community,” and other shows.