Edith Gonzalez, Telenovela Star, Dies at 54

Mexican soap opera star Edith González died after three years of battling cancer on Thursday. She was 54.

González’s telenovela credits include “Corazón Salvaje,” “Mujer de Madera,” “Doña Barbara,” “Palabra de Mujer,” “Las Bravo” and “Eva la Trailera.”

The National Association of Actors confirmed her death Thursday morning.

González was born in 1964 Monterrey, Mexico. She began her acting career as a child actor in the 1970s.

González announced her diagnosis in 2016 with an Instagram post of her lying in a hospital bed.

After her 2016 cancer diagnosis, she frequently spoke out about her cancer. In the midst of cancer treatments, she appeared on the cover of Hola! magazine in 2017 with husband Lorenazo Lazo. González said in the feature of her cancer, “I am not a warrior, I am a lover of life.”

She is survived by her husband Lorenzo and daughter Constanza.

González’s official Instagram posted a picture of the actress and her daughter on Thursday.