Eddie Murphy on Returning to ‘SNL’ for the First Time in 35 Years

Eddie Murphy (“Dolemite Is My Name”) will return to “Saturday Night Live” for the holidays.

Murphy shared his excitement for his first appearance on the show in 35 years during a conversation with former “Shrek” co-star Antonio Banderas (“Pain and Glory”) for “Variety Studio: Actors on Actors.”

“The show’s been on the air for over 40 years now, so it’s this American institution,” said Murphy, who kicked off his comedy career as a regular cast member from 1980-84. “They had this 40-year anniversary a few years back, so everybody that was ever on the show was there, and it was this really great night. I got this big wave of nostalgia and great feelings and seeing all these other actors that have been on the show. There was such a strong kinship with everybody, I felt like I was at my old high school. I decided, this Christmas, I’m going to go back and host the show. I hope it’s funny.”

Banderas began the interview by reflecting on his turn at hosting “SNL” in 2006:

“I gotta tell you Eddie, one of the most unbelievable things I have ever done in my life was just to be on ‘Saturday Night Live.’ Oh my god, that was exhilarating. I don’t know if I would do it again, actually, it was very scary.”

Variety’s “Actors on Actors” issue is on newsstands now. The Emmy-nominated companion series will air on PBS stations and the World Channel starting in January. Check back for more from Murphy, Banderas and the other best actors from this year’s film season.

Watch more from the interview below:

  • Eddie Murphy Actors on Actors

    

    

