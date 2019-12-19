Ed Henry to Join Sandra Smith on Fox News’ ‘America’s Newsroom’

Ed Henry, the chief national correspondent for Fox News Channel, has been named the new co-anchor of the cable network’s mid-morning “America’s Newsroom,” the latest shuffle in the outlet’s daytime anchor lineup in the wake of the departure of Shepard Smith.

Henry, who has been with Fox News since 2011, will work with co-anchor Sandra Smith on the three-hour news program. He will take over the slot from Bill Hemmer, who has been named to anchor the cable-news network’s 3 p.m. slot, which Smith vacated in October. Henry will give up his weekend-host duties on “Fox & Friends” to tackle the new role. Hemmer’s new program, “Bill Hemmer Reports,’ is slated to debut January 20.

“America’s Newsroom” is the first news program to greet Fox News viewers each weekday, which typically starts with the opinion program “Fox & Friends First” and “Fox & Friends.” The show typically wins more viewers overall and among people between 25 and 54 – the demographic most coveted by advertisers – than rivals like “CNN Newsroom” or various hours of “MSNBC Live.”

Henry previously worked at CNN, a stint he began in 2004. He was that network’s senior White House correspondent and congressional correspondent. He won the 2019 Merriman Smith Memorial Award for excellence in presidential news coverage from the White House Correspondents Association for a 2018 interview with then-Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt.

“Ed is one of the best all-around journalists in the field and his ability to transition from breaking news to anchor has made him a valuable addition to the team. I have no doubt he’ll excel alongside Sandra Smith as co-anchor of ‘America’s Newsroom,’” said Jay Wallace, president and executive editor of Fox News Media, in a statement.