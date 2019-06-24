×
Alan Cumming, Ed Asner Join ‘Briarpatch’ Anthology Series at USA Network

Briarpatch” at USA Network has added two more big names to its cast.

Ed Asner and Alan Cumming will both appear in the anthology series in recurring roles, alongside Rosario Dawson as the lead.

The series, based on the Ross Thomas book of the same name, is currently in production in Albuquerque, New Mexico and is produced by UCP and Paramount Television.

It follows Allegra Dill (Dawson), a dogged investigator returning to her border-town Texas home after her sister is murdered. What begins as a search for a killer turns into an all-consuming fight to bring her corrupt hometown to its knees. Other previously announced cast members include Kim Dickens, Jay R. Ferguson, Brian Geraghty and Edi Gathegi.

Asner will play the role of James Staghorne Sr., the President and owner of the town’s only newspaper, The Chronicle. Staghorne Sr. never bothers to hide his racism and resentment and deigns only to speak to his son Jimmy Jr. – unless someone sets off his powerful temper.

While Cumming will play the role of Clyde Brattle – an elegant, charming, and murderous arms dealer. Currently a fugitive and the target of a senatorial investigation run by Dill, he arrives in town to wreak havoc and settle some old scores.

Cumming is repped by CAA, Asner by Greene & Associates Talent Agency and manager Perry Zimel of Oscars Abrams Zimel & Associates.

Andy Greenwald adapted “Briarpatch” for television and will executive produce along with “Mr. Robot” creator Sam Esmail via Esmail Corp and Anonymous Content’s Chad Hamilton. Ana Lily Amirpour directed the pilot and also served as an executive producer. Dawson serves as producer in addition to starring. 

