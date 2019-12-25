ESPN Reporter Ed Aschoff Dies at 34

ESPN reporter Ed Aschoff, who covered SEC college sports for the network, has died after a battle of pneumonia. He was 34.

“We are very sorry to have to share the devastating news of the tragic passing of friend and ESPN colleague Edward Aschoff,” ESPN said in a statement. “He died earlier today, his 34th birthday. Our thoughts are with his loved ones, including his fiancée Katy.”

Aschoff had recently announced on social media that an illness he had contacted while covering the Ohio State-Michigan football game had progressed into multifocal pneumonia.

“I’m on day 4 of antibiotics. Days are getting better but nights are basically fever and coughing and sweating.”

A graduate of the University of Florida, Aschoff joined ESPN in 2011.

Tributes began pouring in late Tuesday night from the sports broadcasting community.

Devastating news. Ed was a bright light in our corner of the world: Smart, talented and gracious. Condolences to his family and friends. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 25, 2019

Our friend Ed Aschoff, lovingly remembered by so many on this heartbreaking day, was a ray of light. He smiled with his entire being, loved his fiancée and family, and brought joy to the job. I hope you knew him, too. — Rob King (@ESPN_RobKing) December 25, 2019

Today has been a real struggle. Still trying to process this. Ed was my dude. Love you, man. https://t.co/TkUAXp3Hoq — Sam Khan Jr. (@skhanjr) December 25, 2019

We are incredibly sad to learn of Ed’s passing. He was smart, insightful & always prepared, including when he served as one of our guest media officials during a spring game in Athens. Our sympathies & prayers for his family, friends & colleagues. https://t.co/bl8ihNlzpB — Greg Sankey (@GregSankey) December 25, 2019

Ed Aschoff is one of the best people I know. Talented, kind, fun, gracious and always positive. A great colleague and an even better friend. All of us are devastated and heartbroken. Just isn’t fair. I love you, Ed, and will miss you. Prayers to Katy and Ed’s family. https://t.co/jJQBE441Fv — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) December 25, 2019