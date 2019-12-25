×
ESPN Reporter Ed Aschoff Dies at 34

By
Variety Staff

ESPN Ed Aschoff Dies
CREDIT: ESPN

ESPN reporter Ed Aschoff, who covered SEC college sports for the network, has died after a battle of pneumonia. He was 34.

“We are very sorry to have to share the devastating news of the tragic passing of friend and ESPN colleague Edward Aschoff,” ESPN said in a statement. “He died earlier today, his 34th birthday. Our thoughts are with his loved ones, including his fiancée Katy.”

Aschoff had recently announced on social media that an illness he had contacted while covering the Ohio State-Michigan football game had progressed into multifocal pneumonia. 

“I’m on day 4 of antibiotics. Days are getting better but nights are basically fever and coughing and sweating.”

A graduate of the University of Florida, Aschoff joined ESPN in 2011.

Tributes began pouring in late Tuesday night from the sports broadcasting community. 

