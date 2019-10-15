×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

E4 Takes ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ for the U.K.

By

Tim's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Sergei Bachlakov/NBC

British entertainment channel E4 has acquired U.K. rights to upcoming musical dramedy “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” from Lionsgate.

Set to air on NBC, it stars Jane Levy as Zoey Clarke, a whip-smart computer coder forging her way in San Francisco. After an unusual event she starts to hear the innermost wants and desires of the people around her through songs. At ﬁrst, she questions her own sanity but soon realizes this unwanted curse may just be an incredibly wonderful gift.

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” was ordered to series by NBC in May 2019, after a pilot order in January 2019.

The series is produced by Lionsgate and Universal Television in association with the Tannenbaum Company, Feigco Entertainment and Universal Music Group.

In addition to Levy, the cast also includes Skylar Astin, Peter Gallagher, Alex Newell, John Clarence Stewart, Carmen Cusack, and Mary Steenburgen.

Karl Warner, controller of E4 said, ““Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” will make you laugh, make you cry and make you sing. It’s a brilliant piece of uplifting television that we’re thrilled to have coming to E4.”

Agapy Kapouranis, Lionsgate’s president of international television and digital distribution said, ““Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” is a joyful, smart and empowering drama unlike anything else on television. The series grapples with important themes of empathy and human connection that I’m sure will strike a chord with audiences.”

The series is written and executive produced by Austin Winsberg, alongside executive producers Paul Feig via Feigco Entertainment, Jessie Henderson, Eric and Kim Tannenbaum via The Tannenbaum Company, and Polygram’s David Blackman  and Daniel Inkeles.

Richard Shepard directed and executive produced the pilot. Lionsgate has worldwide rights.

More TV

  • E4 Takes 'Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist' for

    E4 Takes 'Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist' for the U.K.

    British entertainment channel E4 has acquired U.K. rights to upcoming musical dramedy “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” from Lionsgate. Set to air on NBC, it stars Jane Levy as Zoey Clarke, a whip-smart computer coder forging her way in San Francisco. After an unusual event she starts to hear the innermost wants and desires of the people [...]

  • NORAH O'DONNELL SUSAN ZIRINSKI CBS NEWS

    Norah O'Donnell and Susan Zirinsky Ready 'CBS Evening News' for Streaming Wars

    One of Norah O’Donnell’s highest-profile moments since taking over as anchor at “CBS Evening News” in July didn’t occur behind the desk of the venerable program. In late September, O’Donnell snared a much-coveted interview with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and immediately pressed him about the assassination of journalist Jamal Khash­ogghi, which the CIA [...]

  • Snack'n Screen

    Argentine Projects by Underground, Kapow, The Mediapro Studio, Pitched At Mipcom

    Underground Producciones’ “Qué pasó con Bonorino?,” Kapow’s “Mundiales” and The Mediapro Studio’s “@Mamita” figure among 11 TV series projects pitched today at the fourth edition of Mipcom’s Snack’n Screen Argentina showcase. Comedy and thrillers stand out as the dominant genres of this year’s selection, which also takes in animation production (Manuel Alejandro Vivas’ “Sombras en [...]

  • Inside Taronga Zoo

    Nat Geo Wild and More 4 Snap Up Australian Doc Series 'Inside Taronga Zoo'

    Cineflix Rights has pre-sold Australian wildlife documentary series “Inside Taronga Zoo” to Nat Geo Wild for the U.S. and More 4 for the U.K. The 10 part series is produced by McAvoy Media for Nine Network Australia, where it will air as “Taronga: Who’s Who In The Zoo.” “Inside Taronga Zoo” follows the 240 keepers and vets caring for [...]

  • Watchmen HBO

    TV Review: 'Watchmen'

    “Watchmen,” the 1980s DC Comics series whose popularity demands adaptation and whose singular vision makes that near-impossible, might be too much itself to bring out the best in any artist. But it has brought out the most in Damon Lindelof. As a follow-up to HBO’s “The Leftovers,” Lindelof returns to the cabler to remix and [...]

  • Mary Higgins Clark

    Reel One, Element 8 and La Sabotière to Develop Mary Higgins Clark's Crime Novels

    Montreal-based producer and distributor Reel One Entertainment has partnered with U.S. producer Element 8 Entertainment and Paris-based La Sabotière to develop an anthology series based on the novels of American crime writer Mary Higgins Clark. U.S. screenwriter and author Ilene Rosenzweig, whose credits include “Station 19” and “Girlfriend’s Guide to Divorce,” is attached as writer [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad