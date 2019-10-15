E4 Takes ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ for the U.K.

British entertainment channel E4 has acquired U.K. rights to upcoming musical dramedy “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” from Lionsgate.

Set to air on NBC, it stars Jane Levy as Zoey Clarke, a whip-smart computer coder forging her way in San Francisco. After an unusual event she starts to hear the innermost wants and desires of the people around her through songs. At ﬁrst, she questions her own sanity but soon realizes this unwanted curse may just be an incredibly wonderful gift.

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” was ordered to series by NBC in May 2019, after a pilot order in January 2019.

The series is produced by Lionsgate and Universal Television in association with the Tannenbaum Company, Feigco Entertainment and Universal Music Group.

In addition to Levy, the cast also includes Skylar Astin, Peter Gallagher, Alex Newell, John Clarence Stewart, Carmen Cusack, and Mary Steenburgen.

Karl Warner, controller of E4 said, ““Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” will make you laugh, make you cry and make you sing. It’s a brilliant piece of uplifting television that we’re thrilled to have coming to E4.”

Agapy Kapouranis, Lionsgate’s president of international television and digital distribution said, ““Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” is a joyful, smart and empowering drama unlike anything else on television. The series grapples with important themes of empathy and human connection that I’m sure will strike a chord with audiences.”

The series is written and executive produced by Austin Winsberg, alongside executive producers Paul Feig via Feigco Entertainment, Jessie Henderson, Eric and Kim Tannenbaum via The Tannenbaum Company, and Polygram’s David Blackman and Daniel Inkeles.

Richard Shepard directed and executive produced the pilot. Lionsgate has worldwide rights.