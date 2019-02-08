×
E4 Acquires ABC’s ‘Speechless’ for U.K.

Speechless
CREDIT: Courtesy of ABC

E4 has added ABC sitcom “Speechless” to its U.K. lineup. The entertainment channel of British commercial broadcaster Channel 4, aimed primarily at 16-34-year-olds, has acquired all three seasons of the irreverent comedy which is expected to begin airing soon.

Speechless” stars British actress Minnie Driver as a mom who will do anything for her husband and kids, including her eldest son who has cerebral palsy. John Ross Bowie, Micah Fowler, Mason Cook, Kyla Kennedy, and Cedric Yarbrough also star.

Created by Scott Silveri, the show debuted in the U.S. in 2016 and is currently airing its third season on ABC. Silveri also serves as executive producer alongside Jake Kasdan and Melvin Mar. It is produced by Twentieth Century Fox Television.

  Speechless

