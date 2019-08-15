E! Greenlights Reality Sitcom ‘Meet the Frasers’

E! has given the greenlight to a new sitcom.

The series, titled “Meet the Frasers,” follows Rhode Island local celebrity couple Matt Fraser, a 28-year-old psychic medium and Alexa Papigiotis, his 21-year-old pageant queen girlfriend. “Meet the Frasers” will showcase the duo’s lives, careers, and their highly involved extended families.

The half-hour sitcom is produced by MGM’s Evolution Media and is set to premiere in 2020.

“This series offers a hilarious look inside a loving, dynamic and always outspoken family,” said Amy Introcaso-Davis, executive vice president of development and production at E!. “Matt and Alexa are homegrown celebrities on the rise, with personalities big enough to take over the small city of Cranston, Rhode Island and beyond.”

According to E!, the duo is recognized everywhere from they go in Cranston, at least partly because they’re often seen in an SUV branded with Fraser’s face and name. The twosome is climbing their way to the top, with the biggest challenge being the opinionated loved ones who want to have a say in everything they do.

Other family members who will appear in the series include Maria Fraser, Matt’s witty, cynical younger sister and Angela, Matt’s mother who is a psychic herself and serves as her son’s office manager.