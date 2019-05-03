E! Renews ‘Very Cavallari,’ ‘Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian’ and ‘Dating #NoFilter’ (EXCLUSIVE)

E! has picked up “Very Cavallari” and “Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian” for third seasons, Variety has learned exclusively.

Additionally, the network has renewed “Dating #NoFilter” for a second season, with new episodes premiering later this year.

“At E!, we continue to build on our successful unscripted slate with fun, edgy and inspiring series led by strong, fearless women,” said Amy Introcaso-Davis, EVP of development and production at the network. “We look forward to bringing more laughs, tears, and transformational stories that our viewers can connect with, and we cannot wait for fans to see what these next seasons have in store.”

“Very Cavallari” is a documentary series which explores the life and career of “The Hills” alumna and TV personality Kristin Cavallari. The show offers an inside look into her professional life as she builds her lifestyle brand, as well as insight into her private life with her husband and former NFL player Jay Cutler. Season three of the show is slated to premiere in 2020.

The series is produced by Critical Content with Jenny Daly, Rob Lobl, Kristin Cavallari, Robert Sizemore, and Ben DeNoble serving as executive producers.

Premiering this summer, the third season of “Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian” will feature a new group of men and women finding the physical and emotional strength to prove to themselves and others that they’re worthy of love and respect.

The makeover show, specifically centered around scorned exes, puts two heartbroken individuals — be it from being dumped, losing their job or another hardship — together and gives them the chance to recreate themselves in each episode.

Eli Frankel, Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Ryan Seacrest, and Larissa A.K. Matsson are executive producers. The show is produced by Khlomoney Entertainment and Rogue Atlas Productions in association with Lionsgate Television, and Ryan Seacrest Productions.

In each half-hour episode of the comedy blind date series “Dating #NoFilter,” three pairs of outspoken comedians serve up play-by-plays as they follow real singles on the most outrageous, intimate, and surprising first dates. Throughout the dates, the comedians weigh in on every accidental love story pulling at viewers’ heart strings.

“Dating #NoFilter” is produced by Lime Pictures and All3Media America. Shauna Thomas, Sarah Tyekiff, Ben Crompton, Tim Pastore, Kate Little, and Claire Poyser serve as executive producers.