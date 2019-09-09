E! President Adam Stotsky to Step Down

E! President Adam Stotsky is stepping down as head of the cable network after spending five years at the company, and 18 years at NBCUniversal, E!’s parent company.

Frances Berwick will assume Stotsky’s duties for now, according to sources familiar with the situation. Berwick is currently President, Lifestyle Networks, NBCU Cable Entertainment, overseeing Bravo Media, E! Entertainment, Oxygen Media and Universal Kids.

Stotsky was promoted to the head of E! in February 2016, up from his prior role a general manager of the cabler, which he held since starting at E! in 2014. As president, he oversaw day-to-day operations, including news, digital, marketing, communications, research and acquisitions, reporting to Berwick. He had previously served as president of Esquire Network; past roles include general manager of G4 and president of marketing for NBC Entertainment.

Here is the memo that Stotsky shared with colleagues regarding his exit from E!:

Related NBCU Will Tie Universal Kids Cable More Directly to DreamWorks Animation Content E! Greenlights Reality Sitcom 'Meet the Frasers'

Team E! (and colleagues across NBCU),

I wanted to share with you that after 18 years I will be leaving NBCUniversal, a company I respect and people I have loved working with. It’s been a journey of great pride and accomplishment.

I feel blessed to have had four distinct lives inside NBCU — SYFY, NBC, Esquire Network, E! Entertainment. Each offered a different challenge, yet there was always a passionate and dedicated team ready to rise to the occasion and push the brand and business forward.

The past 5 years with E! have been incredible. Together we transformed a singular hour of TV news and a popular website into the market-leading multiplatform publisher of pop culture/entertainment news, now delivering over a billion engagements a month. We launched our first scripted efforts, expanded E!’s signature live coverage beyond red carpets to our own award show with “People’s Choice Awards” and earned our status in fashion via partnerships with The Met Gala and New York Fashion Week. And most importantly, we cemented E!’s position as a global pop culture powerhouse.

Thanks to our extremely talented team, we have accomplished what we set out to do and E!’s future is bright. I will be working closely with Frances over the next few weeks to ensure a smooth transition. It has been an honor and privilege to work by your sides.

With respect and gratitude,

Adam