E! News Lays Off More Than 20 Staffers Amid New York Move (EXCLUSIVE)

In tandem with the announcement of E! News’ expanded programming slate and decision to transform its nightly show in Los Angeles to a morning show based in New York, the entertainment news outlet is laying off around 20-25 staff who worked on the nightly broadcast in Los Angeles.

“People are heartbroken because some of the staff have been on this show for a decade or longer,” said a source close to the situation. “There were a lot of red eyes today.”

Impacted employees were offered separation packages, though the company hopes to place those laid off in new available positions.

The outlet’s staff was pulled into a meeting late Tuesday morning with Tammy Filler, who was brought in in April to expand E! News’ coverage, according to the source.

E! news is offering affected employees the opportunity to apply for positions associated with the new shows launching in 2020 in both Los Angeles and New York.

More to come…