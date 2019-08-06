×

E! News Lays Off More Than 20 Staffers Amid New York Move (EXCLUSIVE)

By and
NBCUNIVERSAL LOGOS -- Pictured: "E!" Logo -- (Photo by: E! Entertainment)
CREDIT: E! Entertainment

In tandem with the announcement of E! News’ expanded programming slate and decision to transform its nightly show in Los Angeles to a morning show based in New York, the entertainment news outlet is laying off around 20-25 staff who worked on the nightly broadcast in Los Angeles.

“People are heartbroken because some of the staff have been on this show for a decade or longer,” said a source close to the situation. “There were a lot of red eyes today.”

Impacted employees were offered separation packages, though the company hopes to place those laid off in new available positions.

The outlet’s staff was pulled into a meeting late Tuesday morning with Tammy Filler, who was brought in in April to expand E! News’ coverage, according to the source.

E! news is offering affected employees the opportunity to apply for positions associated with the new shows launching in 2020 in both Los Angeles and New York.

More to come…

Popular on Variety

More TV

  • "The Bottoms " -- Season 3,

    'Snowfall' Renewed for Season 4 at FX

    “Snowfall” has been renewed for a fourth season at FX. The announcement, which was made at the Television Critics Association summer press tour, comes after series co-creator John Singleton died in April at age 51 due to a stroke. Season 4 of the series is slated to debut in 2020. The series is currently in [...]

  • Walt Disney HQ LA

    Disney to Offer Streaming Bundle of Disney Plus, ESPN Plus and Hulu for $12.99

    Disney disclosed Tuesday that it will offer a streaming bundle of Disney Plus, ESPN Plus and the advertising-supported version of Hulu for $12.99 a month. The bundle of Disney direct-to-consumer properties will be available for purchase on Nov. 12, the day that the ambitious Disney Plus service is set to bow. Disney chief Bob Iger [...]

  • Courtesy of Fox

    Fox to Purchase 'Bob's Burgers' Animation House Bento Box Entertainment

    Fox Entertainment is set to acquire Bento Box Entertainment, the animator behind the hit Fox series “Bob’s Burgers.” Financial details of the purchase were not released, but a report from the Wall Street Journal puts the deal at under $50 million. Bento Box will continue to operate as a stand-alone entity and produce content for [...]

  • NBCUNIVERSAL LOGOS -- Pictured: "E!" Logo

    E! News Lays Off More Than 20 Staffers Amid New York Move (EXCLUSIVE)

    In tandem with the announcement of E! News’ expanded programming slate and decision to transform its nightly show in Los Angeles to a morning show based in New York, the entertainment news outlet is laying off around 20-25 staff who worked on the nightly broadcast in Los Angeles. “People are heartbroken because some of the [...]

  • NBCUNIVERSAL LOGOS -- Pictured: "E!" Logo

    E! Unveils Expanded Entertainment News Slate

    E! has unveiled its expanded slate of entertainment news programming, with several new shows set to debut in 2020. Tammy Filler, who was brought in to spearhead the cable channel’s coverage expansion in April, also announced that “E! News” will transition into a morning show and that “Nightly Pop” will expand to four nights a [...]

  • FX Expands Docuseries Slate with Five

    FX Expands Docuseries Slate with Five New Projects, One Feature Documentary

    FX is continuing its push into the documentary business with the announcement of six new projects. The cabler announced at the Television Critics Association summer press tour that they have ordered five new docuseries and one documentary feature. The move comes after FX launched the New York Times docuseries “The Weekly” back in June. “FX [...]

  • chris-wallace-putin

    At Fox News, Chris Wallace Likes to Challenge Authority

    On most Sundays, Chris Wallace gets noticed for asking a newsmaker, politician, or White House official something that borders on the obnoxious. And yet, he’s been needling authorities for decades – and lived to talk about it. In the late 1960s, as a reporter for Harvard’s WHRB radio station , Wallace got scooped up by [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad