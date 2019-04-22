×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

E! Expands News Coverage, Brings ‘Today’ Vet Tammy Filler Aboard (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Daniel Holloway

Executive Editor, TV

Daniel's Most Recent Stories

View All
Tammy Filler Nathan Najarian NBC
CREDIT: Courtesy of NBC

E! is expanding its entertainment-news programming, with plans to add three more hours of coverage to its linear schedule in 2020, Variety has learned. To help spearhead the effort, the cable channel is bringing aboard Tammy Filler, a veteran producer on NBC’s “Today,” to lead creative and production for E! News.

The expansion of news across the linear schedule builds on the NBCUniversal-owned cabler’s success in growing E! News’ presence on digital platforms, particularly mobile. Specifics regarding format and talent are not yet in place. But the additional hours are expected to come in daytime and see E! venture further into coverage areas such as celebrity gossip, genre entertainment, and the entertainment business.

“Entertainment-news coverage is really the beating heart of this brand,” E! president Adam Stotsky told Variety. “It’s being at the center of the pop-culture conversation — whether it’s happening live, in the moment, on the red carpet, or it’s happening through our multiplatform coverage, it is one of the assets that we are best known for, and it is what our audience turns to this brand across all of its manifestations for.”

Related

Stotsky touts the network’s muscle in the digital space — E! News claims to garner more than one billion social-media engagements per month — as proof that a linear pivot toward news programming makes sense. “What gives us confidence in the expansion of linear news hours is what we’ve seen the last three or four years, this explosion of engagement off-channel.”

Filler comes to E! following a 16-year tenure at “Today,” where she most recently served as executive producer in charge of the show’s popular fourth hour, responsible for all program content and staff management. Prior to being named executive producer in 2017, she served as co-EP of the show’s third and fourth hours.

She exits “Today” following a successful transition in the fourth hour with Jenna Bush Hager taking over this month for the departed Kathie Lee Gifford, who had served alongside Hoda Kotb as co-host for more than 10 years.

“Tammy has done such an amazing job building the fourth hour of ‘Today,’ most recently, and brings all of her experience across the third and fourth hours,” Stotsky said. “It felt like a natural evolution for her, given the programming thrust of the third and fourth hours. She also happens to be a total pop-culture savant. I think that combination is custom-built for the expansion of E! News.”

As executive VP and editor in chief, Filler will partner with John Najarian, who will serve as exec VP and publisher for the news division. Najarian will oversee business and product expansion, as well as operations. Both execs will report to Stotsky. Najarian will also report to NBCU Digital Enterprises chief Maggie McLean Suniewick as he continues in his role as general manager of NBCU Digital Lab.

The flagship E! News telecast airs at 7 p.m. weeknights, and is currently co-hosted by Giuliana Rancic and Jason Kennedy. E! added an afternoon telecast, “Daily Pop,” in 2017, and a late-night iteration, “Nightly Pop,” last year.

“There’s so much for us to cover, it’s challenging for us to get it all into an hour in ‘Daily Pop,’ an hour in the seven o’clock news, and half an hour in ‘Nightly Pop,'” Stotsky said. “We saw an opportunity to expand.”

Popular on Variety

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

More TV

  • Armando Iannucci

    Armando Iannucci Space Comedy 'Avenue 5' Ordered to Series at HBO

    HBO has given a series order to the comedy “Avenue 5” from creator Armando Iannucci. The series is described as a space tourism comedy set forty years in the future when the solar system is everyone’s oyster. Hugh Laurie stars as Ryan Clark, the captain of the space cruise ship Avenue 5. The series also [...]

  • NCIS Los Angeles and NCIS New

    'NCIS: Los Angeles' and 'NCIS: New Orleans' Renewed at CBS

    CBS has renewed “NCIS: Los Angeles” for an 11th season, and “NCIS: New Orleans” for a sixth season. Both action drama are spinoffs of “NCIS,” which was renewed in early April. “NCIS: Los Angeles” follows a Naval Criminal Investigative Service division based in the City of Angels that is tasked with catching dangerous and elusive [...]

  • BRAZILIAN FLAGFRENCH OPEN TENNIS, PARIS, FRANCE

    Brazil’s Ancine Freezes Incentives, Threatening Film-TV Industry Paralysis

    Brazil’s Ancine agency, its foremost public-sector source of film funding, has frozen all of its incentive programs, potentially near paralyzing new production in Latin America’s biggest film-TV industry. The dramatic decision, which has left Brazil’s industry is a state of shock and intense fear for its future, comes as it has taken further hits. In [...]

  • TV Shows to Watch the Week

    TV Shows to Watch the Week of April 22, 2019: 'Gentleman Jack' and the NFL Draft

    Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV. Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “Gentleman Jack” debuts on HBO, and “Kobra Kai” season two drops on YouTube [...]

  • Steve Golin The Revenant Spotlight Producer

    Steve Golin, Prolific Producer and Founder of Anonymous Content, Dies at 64

    Steve Golin, an Oscar-winning producer who was founder and CEO of Anonymous Content, died Sunday in Los Angeles of cancer. He was 64. Golin was a pioneer in blending the business of talent management with production. Anonymous Content, which Golin founded in 1999, worked with a stable of big name artists such as Steven Soderbergh, [...]

  • The Iron Throne, which has been

    'Game of Thrones': Six Books for Fans to Read

    As the final season of “Game of Thrones” draws to a close, we’ve found six best-selling books that keep the stories of Westeros and beyond alive. From the original novels that inspired the hit HBO show, to collectible tomes that highlight behind-the-scenes secrets, these books make a great addition to your bookcase, whether you’re a [...]

  • CBS Sports, WNBA Strike TV Deal

    CBS Sports, WNBA Strike TV Deal

    CBS Sports and the WNBA struck a new deal to televise some of the league’s games, widening exposure for professional women’s basketball in the U.S. Under terms of the deal, CBS Sports Network will broadcast 40 live WNBA games in primetime and on weekends, starting Saturday May 25 as the league’s 2019 season gets underway. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad