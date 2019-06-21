Writer E. Jean Carroll Says Les Moonves Assaulted Her in Late ’90s

In a cover story for New York magazine, an excerpt from her book “What Do We Need Men For? A Modest Proposal,” writer and columnist E. Jean Carroll said that Les Moonves assaulted her in the late ’90s after she interviewed the then-president of CBS Entertainment for an Esquire story.

The alleged assault happened in an elevator at the Hotel Nikko in Beverly Hills, after Moonves followed her in and says that she was “smart enough to choose an out-of-the-way hotel.”

“I don’t know how many apertures and openings you possess, Reader, but Moonves, with his arms squirming and poking and goosing and scooping and pricking and prodding and jabbing, is looking for fissures I don’t even know I own, and — by God! — I am not certain that even if I pull off one of his arms it won’t crawl after me and attack me in my hotel bed,” wrote Carroll. “Hell, I am thrilled I escape before he expels his ink.”

The New York story notes that Moonves issued a statement in which he “emphatically denies” the incident. The former CBS chairman and CEO was ousted from the entertainment conglomerate last year after a number of sexual misconduct allegations came to light in the New Yorker.

For the Esquire piece, “Dangerous Minds,” which ran in February 1997, Carroll said that she did not mention the incident in the resulting article.

“I am a member of the Silent Generation,” she said. “We do not flap our gums. We laugh it off and get on with life.”

In her recounting of her “Most Hideous Men of My Life List,” Carroll also alleges that president Donald Trump assaulted her in a dressing room at Bergdorf Goodman in late 1995 or early 1996.