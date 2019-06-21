×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Writer E. Jean Carroll Says Les Moonves Assaulted Her in Late ’90s

By
Elaine Low

Senior TV Writer

Elaine's Most Recent Stories

View All
Elizabeth Jean Carroll Sexual Assult Donald Trump
CREDIT: Courtesy of Wikipedia Commons Creative Commons/Attribution-ShareAlike 3.0 License

In a cover story for New York magazine, an excerpt from her book “What Do We Need Men For? A Modest Proposal,” writer and columnist E. Jean Carroll said that Les Moonves assaulted her in the late ’90s after she interviewed the then-president of CBS Entertainment for an Esquire story.

The alleged assault happened in an elevator at the Hotel Nikko in Beverly Hills, after Moonves followed her in and says that she was “smart enough to choose an out-of-the-way hotel.”

“I don’t know how many apertures and openings you possess, Reader, but Moonves, with his arms squirming and poking and goosing and scooping and pricking and prodding and jabbing, is looking for fissures I don’t even know I own, and — by God! — I am not certain that even if I pull off one of his arms it won’t crawl after me and attack me in my hotel bed,” wrote Carroll. “Hell, I am thrilled I escape before he expels his ink.”

The New York story notes that Moonves issued a statement in which he “emphatically denies” the incident. The former CBS chairman and CEO was ousted from the entertainment conglomerate last year after a number of sexual misconduct allegations came to light in the New Yorker.

For the Esquire piece, “Dangerous Minds,” which ran in February 1997, Carroll said that she did not mention the incident in the resulting article.

“I am a member of the Silent Generation,” she said. “We do not flap our gums. We laugh it off and get on with life.”

In her recounting of her “Most Hideous Men of My Life List,” Carroll also alleges that president Donald Trump assaulted her in a dressing room at Bergdorf Goodman in late 1995 or early 1996.

 

Popular on Variety

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

  • Janet Mock: Netflix Deal is a

    Janet Mock on Netflix Deal: 'I Never Thought That I Would Be Embraced'

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

  • Chris Hemsworth MIB premiere Thor

    Chris Hemsworth Responds to the 'Avengers: Endgame' Fat-Shaming Thor Controversy

  • Younger Hilary Duff Sutton Foster

    Hilary Duff and Sutton Foster Proud That 'Younger' Flaunts Women's Careers Over Romance

  • Deadwood Costumes

    'Deadwood' Designer Janie Bryant Used Original 1880s Dress for HBO Movie

More TV

  • Elizabeth Jean Carroll Sexual Assult Donald

    Writer E. Jean Carroll Says Les Moonves Assaulted Her in Late '90s

    In a cover story for New York magazine, an excerpt from her book “What Do We Need Men For? A Modest Proposal,” writer and columnist E. Jean Carroll said that Les Moonves assaulted her in the late ’90s after she interviewed the then-president of CBS Entertainment for an Esquire story. The alleged assault happened in [...]

  • JUGUETES-PERDIDOS

    Conecta Fiction: ‘Estocolmo’ Producer StoryLab Unveils ‘Lost Toys’

    PAMPLONA, Spain  —   Nacho Viale and Diego Palacio’s StoryLab – producers of the Netflix-acquired TV series “Estocolmo” and co-producers of Intl. Emmy nominated “La Casa del Mar” -have pitched their eight-part crime and historical thriller,  “Lost Toys,” at the Europe-Latin America co-production forum, Conecta Fiction. Since its foundation by Viale in 2014, Storylab has [...]

  • Sex and the City Brooklyn Nine-Nine

    How TV Failed Me on Bisexuality — And Then Got Its Act Together (Column)

    Carrie Bradshaw never met a sexual inclination she wouldn’t hear out — until she encountered bisexuality. “I’m not even sure bisexuality exists,” she complains in a season 3 episode of “Sex and the City,” the HBO comedy named for her supposedly open-minded sex advice column. “I think it’s just a layover on the way to [...]

  • Hunter Schafer

    Trans Superstar Hunter Schafer on Her Moment of ‘Euphoria’

    With “Euphoria,” a drama about teens at an American high school, HBO has placed a bet on attracting a young audience that favors Instagram over TV. And the premium cable network’s greatest asset may be a digital-native star who never aspired to be an actress until the role found her. As Jules, 20-year-old actress Hunter Schafer plays [...]

  • Sex Education Russian Doll Veep Emmy

    'Russian Doll,' 'Sex Education,' 'Veep' Among TV’s Showrunners’ Emmy Contenders Picks

    Executive producers of top Emmy contender comedy, drama and limited series weigh in on what shows (other than their own, of course) they hope will see awards recognition this year. Janine Sherman Barrois (“Claws”) “I love ‘Insecure’ because it’s so bold and honest. Its relatability is universal and it might be one of the funniest [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad