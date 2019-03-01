×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

E.J. Bonilla Joins Olivia Thirlby in ABC Drama Pilot ‘Until the Wedding’

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
EJ Bonilla
CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/Variety/REX/Shut

E.J. Bonilla has joined the ABC drama pilot “Until the Wedding” in a lead role, Variety has learned.

He joins previously announced series lead Olivia Thirlby.

Based on the Israeli format, the project tells the story of how one couple’s decision to get married can affect everyone in their lives. The show will explore the intimate relationships of a group of friends and family as they are forced to reckon with their own romantic lives and come to terms with the realities of love and marriage.

Bonilla has been cast as Danny Garcia. Danny is described as a serious mensch, warm, funny, wears his heart on his sleeve. He’s not afraid to say what he thinks or express emotion. He’s the kind of guy who was born 40, and then had to shoulder a lot of responsibility growing up. Super-smart and tech savvy, Danny came from nothing. He built an online fraud detection company that’s about to go public, but he’s a family guy first. He’s a romantic, and madly in love with his girlfriend Adrienne (Thirlby). Things get complicated when Adrienne’s ex-boyfriend shows up on the weekend Danny plans to propose.

Bonilla recently starred in the NatGeo miniseries “The Long Road Home.” He also had recent stints on “Bull,” “Roswell, New Mexico,” “Colony,” and “Insecure.” On the film side, he recently wrapped production on “The Kitchen,” which stars Melissa McCarthy, Common, Elisabeth Moss, and Tiffany Haddish.

He  is repped by Innovative Artists and MKS&D Talent Management

Becky Mode will write and executive produce “Until the Wedding.” Timberman-Beverly’s Sarah Timberman and Carl Beverly, Alon Aranya, and Reshet Media’s Nelly Feld, Avi Zvi and Ami Amir will serve as executive producers. Susannah Grant will direct.

Popular on Variety

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

  • Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks

    Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks of All Time

  • Last Time I Cried at the

    Last Time I Cried at the Movies

  • Roma Cinematography

    How Alfonso Cuarón Filmed that 'Roma' Beach Scene in One Shot

More TV

  • EJ Bonilla

    E.J. Bonilla Joins Olivia Thirlby in ABC Drama Pilot 'Until the Wedding'

    E.J. Bonilla has joined the ABC drama pilot “Until the Wedding” in a lead role, Variety has learned. He joins previously announced series lead Olivia Thirlby. Based on the Israeli format, the project tells the story of how one couple’s decision to get married can affect everyone in their lives. The show will explore the intimate [...]

  • Director, Hanelle Culpepper. Photo Cr: Michael

    Captain Picard 'Star Trek' Series at CBS All Access Enlists Hanelle Culpepper to Direct

    The new “Star Trek” series centered on Capt. Jean-Luc Picard has brought Hanelle Culpepper onboard to direct. As previously reported, the CBS All Access series will see Patrick Stewart reprise the role he played for seven seasons on “Star Trek: The Next Generation.” Culpepper will direct the first two episodes of the series. In doing [...]

  • Katherine Helmond Dead

    Katherine Helmond, 'Who's the Boss?' and 'Soap' Star, Dies at 89

    Emmy-nominated actress Katherine Helmond, best known for her role on “Who’s the Boss?,” died on Feb. 23 at her Los Angeles home due to complications from Alzheimer’s disease. She was 89. The star, whose career spanned more than five decades, played matriarch Jessica Tate on Billy Crystal’s primetime soap sitcom, aptly titled “Soap,” which ran [...]

  • Richard Plepler

    Richard Plepler's Departure From HBO Marks the End of a Defining TV Era (Column)

    Richard Plepler’s move Thursday signaling his departure as HBO chairman marks the end of what is likely the single most consequential run in the TV industry — and a definitive break with HBO’s history as the cable network moves into its new era as a property of AT&T. Plepler, after all, is the living institutional [...]

  • Futurama 20 Year Anniversary

    'Futurama' Lives on in Syndication, Streaming 20 Years Later

    Fans keep going back to “Futurama,” as Matt Groening’s animated series enjoys a healthy life in syndication, 20 years after it began. The day after it debuted on March 28, 1999, Variety carried a story quoting Groening, who spoke of the series as a celebration of science-fiction absurdity: “We’ve taken bits and pieces of all [...]

  • GOOD GIRLS -- "I'd Rather Be

    'Good Girls' Bosses Break Down 'Darker, Bolder' Season 2

    NBC drama “Good Girls” launched last television season by thrusting its three main characters, Beth (Christina Hendricks), Ruby (Retta), and Annie (Mae Whitman), into a new life of crime after they robbed a grocery store, but that inciting incident was only the tip of the iceberg. What was supposed to be a one-time event turned [...]

  • The-Young-and-the-Restless

    How Daytime Dramas Tackled Timely Social Issues This Emmy Season

    In 1962, legendary soap scribe Agnes Nixon wrote a uterine cancer storyline involving beloved Bert Bauer (Charita Bauer) on “Guiding Light,” prompting many women to visit their doctors and get Pap smears. There were no Daytime Emmys back then to acknowledge Nixon’s tale, but since 1973, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad