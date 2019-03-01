E.J. Bonilla Joins Olivia Thirlby in ABC Drama Pilot ‘Until the Wedding’

E.J. Bonilla has joined the ABC drama pilot “Until the Wedding” in a lead role, Variety has learned.

He joins previously announced series lead Olivia Thirlby.

Based on the Israeli format, the project tells the story of how one couple’s decision to get married can affect everyone in their lives. The show will explore the intimate relationships of a group of friends and family as they are forced to reckon with their own romantic lives and come to terms with the realities of love and marriage.

Bonilla has been cast as Danny Garcia. Danny is described as a serious mensch, warm, funny, wears his heart on his sleeve. He’s not afraid to say what he thinks or express emotion. He’s the kind of guy who was born 40, and then had to shoulder a lot of responsibility growing up. Super-smart and tech savvy, Danny came from nothing. He built an online fraud detection company that’s about to go public, but he’s a family guy first. He’s a romantic, and madly in love with his girlfriend Adrienne (Thirlby). Things get complicated when Adrienne’s ex-boyfriend shows up on the weekend Danny plans to propose.

Bonilla recently starred in the NatGeo miniseries “The Long Road Home.” He also had recent stints on “Bull,” “Roswell, New Mexico,” “Colony,” and “Insecure.” On the film side, he recently wrapped production on “The Kitchen,” which stars Melissa McCarthy, Common, Elisabeth Moss, and Tiffany Haddish.

He is repped by Innovative Artists and MKS&D Talent Management

Becky Mode will write and executive produce “Until the Wedding.” Timberman-Beverly’s Sarah Timberman and Carl Beverly, Alon Aranya, and Reshet Media’s Nelly Feld, Avi Zvi and Ami Amir will serve as executive producers. Susannah Grant will direct.

