E! Unveils Expanded Entertainment News Slate

Will Thorne

E! has unveiled its expanded slate of entertainment news programming, with several new shows set to debut in 2020.

Tammy Filler, who was brought in to spearhead the cable channel’s coverage expansion in April, also announced that “E! News” will transition into a morning show and that “Nightly Pop” will expand to four nights a week. The expansion includes a variety of pop culture commentary formats, an in-home celebrity interview series, a weekly review show, and New York-based morning and daytime news series.

“The E! News footprint is unparalleled, and our growth continues with this investment in more edgy, comedic, personality-driven linear programming,” said Filler.  “We undoubtedly live in a 24/7 world where entertainment news is just a click away but what our viewers crave is analysis, commentary and POV that goes deeper than a headline. We are leaning into what is uniquely E! and building on our success with a second home in New York and more hours of coverage.”

Some of the new formats coming to E! in 2020 include the following:

“In the Room” (working title)

This series will take viewers inside celebrity homes for in-depth interviews and conversation around their latest projects, products, passions and more.

“Pop of the Morning” (working title)

Similar to the LA-based “Daily Pop,” this NY-based series will feature a panel of personalities delivering irreverent and unfiltered conversations centered around the buzziest entertainment news stories of the day.

“BingE! Club” (working title)

A weekly review series which will discuss what TV shows, movies, music, social sensations, viral videos and more that pop culture fans should be bingeing now.

Two additional celebrity and pop culture commentary formats are also in development at E! for air in 2020. “Daily Pop” will continue to air weekdays at 12pm ET/PT, while “Nightly Pop,” the channel’s E!’s topical late night talk series, will double from two nights per week to four in the fall.

