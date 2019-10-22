Dwyane Wade Sets Multi-Year Development Deal at WarnerMedia

Dwayne Wade is bouncing his way into WarnerMedia’s court.

The retired NBA All Star has signed a multi-faceted, multi-year deal with the company, including a development deal via his 59th & Prairie Entertainment production banner.

Part of the deal sees Wade sign on as a commentator at Turner Sports. He is set to make appearances during TNT’s coverage of tentpole NBA events and become a regular analyst opposite Shaquille O’Neal and Candace Parker for the network’s Tuesday night studio coverage. He will also make studio appearances at the NCAA Final Four and National Championship, as part of Turner Sports and CBS Sports’ combined coverage.

In addition to his role as an on-air commentator, Wade will contribute as creative director for Bleacher Report, working on generating custom content experiences that resonate with young, passionate fans.

Wade and 59th & Prairie Entertainment will be creating a number of projects as a part of the development deal, with additional details on these projects to be announced at a later date.

“I’m thrilled and grateful to be joining the WarnerMedia family with many exciting opportunities ahead,” said Wade. “I have great respect for TNT’s team of analysts and their longstanding commitment to quality sports coverage. After sixteen seasons in the NBA, I look forward to connecting with my fans in this new role and bringing my own perspective to the game I love.”

Wade retired from the NBA last season, following three NBA Championship victories, one NBA Finals MVP award and 13 NBA All-Star appearances.

“Dwyane is a special talent. He’s a transcendent star with a charismatic, engaging and thoughtful personality on and off the court,” said Jeff Zucker, chairman of WarnerMedia News and Sports. “We’re thrilled to welcome him to the WarnerMedia family and we could not be more excited to partner with him on these special projects.”