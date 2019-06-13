×
Dwayne Johnson to Receive 'Generation' Award at 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Will Thorne

MTV has announced that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will be honored with the “Generation” Award during the “2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards.”

Johnson previously hosted the show in 2016 with “Central Intelligence” co-star Kevin Hart. The “Generation” Award celebrates “beloved actors whose diverse contributions to both film and television have turned them into household names in the industry,” according to MTV. Past recipients  include Chris Pratt, Will Smith, Reese Witherspoon, Robert Downey Jr., Mark Wahlberg, Sandra Bullock, Jamie Foxx, Johnny Depp, Ben Stiller, Adam Sandler, Mike Myers, Tom Cruise, Jim Carrey and the entire “Fast & Furious” franchise.

“Johnson is an icon on both film and TV who has become one of the most beloved actors of our generation,” said Amy Doyle, general manager, MTV, VH1, CMT and Logo. “Throughout his career, Johnson has proven to be the ultimate badass – an action star with a flair for comedy, one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time and a true family man. He continues to captivate his audience worldwide and we are thrilled to celebrate him with the Generation Award.”

MTV revealed earlier this week that Jada Pinkett Smith will be honored with the “Trailblazer” Award at the ceremony hosted by “Shazam!” star Zachary Levi.

“RBG,” “Game of Thrones” and “Avengers: Endgame” received the most nominations this year, with four apiece. New categories which will feature at the 2019 awards include Reality Royalty, Most Meme-able Moment, and Best Real-Life Hero. In terms of musical performances, so far MTV has revealed that Lizzo will be taking to the stage, as well as singer, songwriter and producer Bazzi, who will perform his song “Paradise.”

The 2019 “MTV Movie & TV Awards” will air Monday, June 17 at 9:00 PM ET/PT.

