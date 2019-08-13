×

Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia Team With Powderkeg for Quibi Comedy Series (EXCLUSIVE)

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Dwayne-Johnson-Dany-Garcia-Paul-Feig
CREDIT: Linda Arredondo/Joel C Ryan/Rob Latour

Quibi is developing a new comedy series that boasts Dwayne Johnson among its executive producers.

Titled “Last Resort,” the series centers on a Polynesian family-run resort in Hawaii that’s suddenly thrown into a whirlwind when a tech billionaire puts in a bid to buy the land. Johnson and Dany Garcia will executive produce via Seven Bucks Productions along with Paul Feig and Laura Fischer under their Powderkeg banner. Sameer Gardezi will serve as producer for Powderkeg’s Break the Room along with Hiram Garcia, Kevin Hill, and Brian Gewirtz for Seven Bucks. Hannah Kitziger will oversee the project for Quibi

Break the Room, which was launched by Powderkeg to create writers rooms composed of underrepresented voices, is currently building a room for the series comprised of Hawaiian and Polynesian writers.

News of the series comes as Johnson, who is half Samoan, is developing a film based on the life of King Kamehameha titled “The King” for Warner Bros in which he will star. He previously voiced the Polynesian demigod Maui in the Disney animated film “Moana.”

Related

Johnson has also become a vocal opponent of plans to build a massive astronomical observatory at the summit of Mauna Kea. Mauna Kea is the tallest mountain in Hawaii and a sacred place for native Hawaiians and many Polynesian cultures. He has also recently been praising the inclusion of a storyline in his most recent film, “Hobbs & Shaw,” that featured his character returning to his childhood home in Samoa and reuniting with his brothers, all of whom were played by actors of Polynesian descent.

Seven Bucks produced “Hobbs & Shaw,” as well as many of Johnson’s other theatrical releases like “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” and “Rampage.” The company also produces his HBO series “Ballers” and shows like “The Titan Games,” “Finding Justice,” and “Rock the Troops.”

Feig and Fischer launched Powderkeg in 2018 as a digital studio committed to championing the voices of women and the LGBTQ community in comedy. The company’s first series, “East of La Brea” created by Sameer Gardezi, premiered in competition at SXSW. Their inaugural female directors program, Powderkeg: Fuse, launched this past spring. Powderkeg also has projects in the works at YouTube Premium, Snapchat, and Freeform among other platforms. It is fundd by Superbrand LLC.

Quibi is a mobile-only video platform set to launch in April. Other recently announced projects include a Kevin Hart action series, a reboot of “Varsity Blues,” and various other projects from A-listers like Guillermo del Toro, Antoine Fuqua, and Sam Raimi.

(Pictured: Dany Garcia, left; Dwayne Johnson, center; Paul Feig, right)

Popular on Variety

More TV

  • Sunac Mall part of the Oriental

    Is China's Sunac Culture Group the Real Deal, or Is It Wanda Redux?

    At the height of the Chinese film industry’s hot money years, no one could compete with Wang Jianlin for flashy boasts. The Dalian Wanda chairman pledged to buy stakes in all six Hollywood major studios and threatened to unleash a “wolf pack” of Chinese theme parks that would devour Shanghai Disneyland. In 2013, he promised [...]

  • Shari Redstone CBS Viacom Merger

    A Reunited CBS and Viacom Will Mark the End of a Four-Year Battle for Shari Redstone

    The mission is nearly complete. It’s taken almost four years, but Shari Redstone has doggedly removed every obstacle that stood in the way of implementing her vision for the media empire assembled by her father, Sumner Redstone, 96, over the last half-century. The long-simmering deal to reunite CBS Corp. and Viacom under the same corporate [...]

  • Variety China Hollywood Entertainment FIlm Placeholder

    Inside China’s Global Entertainment Ambitions – and What Might Get in the Way

    The numbers always dazzle in China. The country has more than 60,000 movie screens, the most of any nation on Earth, almost all built within the last 10 years. It boasts more paid subscribers to streaming-video services than the rest of the globe combined, and Netflix doesn’t even operate there. It’s home to the world’s [...]

  • 5/07/18 Chris Cuomo Primetime

    CNN Supports Anchor Chris Cuomo After Altercation Captured on Video

    Chris Cuomo has long maintained a lean-in” anchor style while holding forth on CNN. A video released Monday shows he sometimes displays similar brio when he’s not behind the desk. A video released by conservative media personality Brandon Straka shows an unidentified man baiting the network’s most-watched anchor at a party, calling him a slur [...]

  • Endemol Shine Sets Israeli Comedy ‘Fifty’

    Endemol Shine Sets Israeli Comedy About Frustrated Screenwriter (EXCLUSIVE)

    Israeli comedy drama “Fifty,” about a sexually and professionally frustrated screenwriter, has been greenlit by pay-TV platform Yes. It has a seasoned team behind it – with Yael Hedaya, one of the writers of “Betipul,” the show remade as “In Treatment” in the U.S. – creating the eight-parter. Daphna Levine, one of the creators of [...]

  • Post Malone Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga, Post Malone Among 2019 World Soundtrack Awards Nominees

    Lady Gaga, Post Malone and Kris Bowers are among the contenders for the 2019 World Soundtrack Awards. Other composers nominated for awards include Nicholas Britell (“If Beale Street Could Talk”), Alan Silvestri (“Avengers: Endgame”) and John Powell (“How to Train Your Dragon: Hidden World”) as well as Daniel Pemberton (“Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse”) and Benjamin [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad