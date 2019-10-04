Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Brian Volk-Weiss Partner on Disney Plus Docuseries (EXCLUSIVE)

Seven Bucks Productions and The Nacelle Company are teaming to produce the docuseries “Behind the Attraction” for Disney Plus, Variety has learned exclusively.

The series takes viewers into the history of how popular Disney attractions and destinations came to be, how they have changed over time, and how fans continue to obsess over them. The series will feature interviews with fans as well as Disney Imagineers and other people behind the scenes.

Disney Plus has ordered 10 one-hour episodes.

Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Brian Gewirtz, and Kevin Hill from Seven Bucks Productions will executive produce along with Brian Volk-Weiss, Robin Henry, and Cisco Henson from The Nacelle Company. Volk-Weiss will also direct the series.

News of the series comes after The Nacelle Company found success with the Netflix docuseries “The Toys That Made Us,” which explored the history of popular toys. The company’s past projects include CW’s “Discontinued” and Netflix’s Kevin Hart’s “Guide To Black History.” It is currently producing the “Mad About You” revival for Spectrum Originals and Sony Pictures Television.

“’Behind the Attraction’ is the quintessential Disney+ project,” said Dan Silver, vice president of originals – unscripted content for Disney Plus. “Best-in-class storytellers collaborating across multiple Disney units to mine and pull back the curtain on our rich Disney history. Dwayne, Dany, and Seven Bucks have not only established themselves as some of the most accomplished and prolific producers across multiple genres, but have been long time valued members of The Walt Disney family. And Brian and Nacelle’s track record, mindset, and uber-geekdom make them the ideal partners for this project. This is going to be a special series.”

Seven Bucks most recently produced Johnson’s film “Hobbs & Shaw,” as well as many of Johnson’s other theatrical releases like “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” and “Rampage.” The company also produces his HBO series “Ballers” and shows like “The Titan Games,” “Finding Justice,” and “Rock the Troops.” Seven Bucks is also producing Johnson’s upcoming film “The Jungle Cruise,” which is based on the Disney ride of the same name and comes out next July.

Disney Plus is gearing up to launch in November. The streaming service will offer a range of both scripted and unscripted originals in addition to library content. Other unscripted shows at the service include “The World According to Jeff Goldblum” from National Geographic, and “Encore!” executive produced by Kristen Bell.

(Pictured: Dany Garcia, left; Dwayne Johnson, center; Brian Volk-Weiss, right)