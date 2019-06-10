‘Dune’ Series Ordered at WarnerMedia Streaming Service, Denis Villeneuve to Direct

WarnerMedia’s streaming service has given a straight-to-series order to the sci-fi project “Dune: The Sisterhood.”

The series hails from Legendary Television, with Legendary also producing the upcoming “Dune” film reboot from director Denis Villeneuve. Warner Bros. is distributing the film.

Set in the universe of Frank Herbert’s epic “Dune” novel series, “Dune: The Sisterhood” is told through the eyes of a mysterious order of women known as the Bene Gesserit. Given extraordinary abilities by their mastery of the body and the mind, the Bene Gesserit expertly weave through the feudal politics and intrigue of The Imperium, pursuing plans of their own that will ultimately lead them to the enigmatic planet Arrakis, known to its inhabitants as Dune.

Villeneuve will direct the pilot with Jon Spaihts set to write. Spaihts and Villeneuve also co-wrote the screenplay for the film reboot along with Eric Roth. Villeneuve and Spaihts will executive produce with Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt and Kim Herbert for the Frank Herbert estate. Kevin J. Anderson will co-produce. News of the series is in keeping with Legendary’s plans to expand the “Dune” franchise to a multitude of platforms.

“The Bene Gesserit have always been fascinating to me,” Villeneuve said. “Focusing a series around that powerful order of women seemed not only relevant and inspiring but a dynamic setting for the television series.”

This is not the first time “Dune” has been adapted for television. There was previously a three-part Syfy miniseries that aired in 2000, followed by the 2003 followup “Children of Dune.” The “Dune” film reboot is slated to hit theaters on Nov. 20, 2020. Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, and Dave Bautista are among those attached to star. The book had previously been adapted into a 1984 film written and directed by David Lynch.

Herbert published “Dune” in 1965, with the novel going on to be recognized as one of the most important sci-fi novels of all time. Herbert ultimately wrote five sequels, while his son Brian and Anderson went on to write multiple new entries in the series.

“Dune: The Sisterhood” marks the third official series order for WarnerMedia’s streaming platform, along with “Tokyo Vice” starring Ansel Elgort and “Love Life” starring Anna Kendrick with Paul Feig executive producing. As Variety exclusively reported last week, Elizabeth Banks is currently developing a series version of the podcast “Over My Dead Body” for the service, while a “Gremlins” animated series is also in the works.