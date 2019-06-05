‘Duck Dynasty’ Producers Reach Settlement With ITV Studios

“Duck Dynasty” producers Deirdre and Scott Gurney have reached a settlement with ITV Studios after filing a $100 million lawsuit against the studio over an alleged “outrageous campaign of intimidation and extortion” to reduce the price of a stake in Gurney Productions.

Here’s the full statement from ITV:

“ITV and Deirdre and Scott Gurney have reached a settlement which resolves all claims and issues asserted in the litigation between them to their mutual satisfaction. As part of the settlement, the Gurneys will sell their 38.5% stake in the company they founded, Gurney Productions, the company behind over 50 reality television shows including the hit series Duck Dynasty. The remaining terms of the settlement are confidential.

The Gurneys are free to pursue other interests in the entertainment field, and said ‘we are excited about our next chapter and look forward to pursuing scripted and unscripted film and television projects we have in development.’ A spokesperson for ITV said ‘We wish Scott and Deirdre success with their next venture.'”