‘Duck Dynasty’ Producers Reach Settlement With ITV Studios

“Duck Dynasty” producers Deirdre and Scott Gurney have reached a settlement with ITV Studios after filing a $100 million lawsuit against the studio over an alleged “outrageous campaign of intimidation and extortion” to reduce the price of a stake in Gurney Productions.
“ITV and Deirdre and Scott Gurney have reached a settlement which resolves all claims and issues asserted in the litigation between them to their mutual satisfaction. As part of the settlement, the Gurneys will sell their 38.5% stake in the company they founded, Gurney Productions, the company behind over 50 reality television shows including the hit series Duck Dynasty. The remaining terms of the settlement are confidential.
The Gurneys are free to pursue other interests in the entertainment field, and said ‘we are excited about our next chapter and look forward to pursuing scripted and unscripted film and television projects we have in development.’ A spokesperson for ITV said ‘We wish Scott and Deirdre success with their next venture.'”
More Actors on Actors:
Actors on Actors: Michael Douglas & Benicio Del Toro (Full Video)
Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson & Ellen Pompeo (Full Video)
Ellen Pompeo on Achieving Equal Pay: 'Closed Mouths Don't Get Fed'
Michael Douglas Says Steven Spielberg Stopped Him From Receiving a Cannes Award for 'Behind the Candelabra'
Julia Roberts on ‘Pretty Woman’s’ Original Violent Ending
Why Julia Roberts Never Thought of Herself as ‘America’s Sweetheart’
Patricia Arquette on Overcoming Her Fear of Nude Scenes
Emilia Clarke’s Biggest ‘Game of Thrones’ Regret
Emilia Clarke Had to Be Sewn Into Her 'Game of Thrones' Costume
Actors on Actors: Emilia Clarke and Regina Hall (Full Video)
SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched the fifth season of “Black Mirror,” streaming now on Netflix. The fifth season of Netflix’s “Black Mirror” features three new tales of modern life affected by the future technology — but the worlds depicted aren’t as bleak as in past seasons. “We sometimes get frustrated [...]
SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched the first three episodes of the third season of “The Handmaid’s Tale,” streaming now on Hulu. June (Elisabeth Moss) experienced a major win at the end of the second season of “The Handmaid’s Tale” when Commander Lawrence (Bradley Whitford) helped get her baby out [...]
China has started putting the brakes on the entry of some U.S. content in apparent retaliation against Washington’s escalation of its trade war with Beijing, multiple sources tell Variety. Chinese film officials have told some local buyers to steer clear of U.S. movies. One Chinese distributor says he was advised by various platforms not to submit [...]
In a reorganization following Comcast’s purchase of Sky, Lee Raftery is taking on the newly created role of managing director of NBCUniversal’s international channels business in the EMEA region, outside of the territories where Sky operates and where the pay-TV giant will run the combined Sky and NBCU channels operation. As part of the restructuring, [...]
Mark Gordon is in talks to exit his role as Entertainment One as president and chief content officer of film, television and digital following conflict between the veteran film and TV producer and senior managers of the British-Canadian indie. Entertainment One is said to be pushing Gordon out after it became clear that he was [...]
Even in the current golden age of innovative television, the popular British crime drama “Peaky Blinders” has set a daring standard for its use of music, with original songs by Nick Cave, Laura Marling, Johnny Cash, the White Stripes and many more. Composer, music director, producer and artist Antony Genn, whose sprawling career has included [...]
Benicio Del Toro and Michael Douglas sat down for a chat for Variety’s Actors on Actors. For more, click here. Michael Douglas made a return to television with Netflix’s “The Kominsky Method” — a comedy about aging in Hollywood that’s his first series-regular work since ’70s drama “The Streets of San Francisco.” His fellow acting [...]