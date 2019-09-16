×
Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman ‘Under Doctor’s Care’ After Reported Heart Emergency

Duane Chapman Hospitalized
CREDIT: David Zalubowski/AP/Shutterstock

Duane Chapman, better known as Dog the Bounty Hunter, is “under doctor’s care” after reportedly suffering a heart emergency just months after the death of his wife, Beth Chapman.

The reality star was taken to a hospital from his Colorado home over the weekend after experiencing chest pain, according to TMZ, which first reported the news. A representative for Chapman confirmed the hospitalization on Twitter. He wrote, “I can confirm Dog is under doctor’s care and is resting comfortably. Thank you for all of your well wishes- keep ’em coming.”

Duane Chapman tracked down fugitives with his girlfriend and later wife (the couple married in 2006) Beth Chapman on “Dog the Bounty Hunter” from 2004-2012 and “Dog and Beth: On the Hunt” from 2013-2015. His latest show, “Dog’s Most Wanted,” premiered earlier this month.

Beth Chapman, 51, died in June after being placed in a medically induced coma. The coma came after a fight with throat cancer, which became public knowledge in 2017. A&E aired a two-hour special documenting her cancer treatment titled “Dog and Beth: Fight of Their Lives.”

Yet another misfortune befell the 66-year-old bounty hunter recently when his Colorado store, which he co-owned with his wife, was burglarized. Store merchandise as well as personal belongings of and tributes to the late Beth Chapman were stolen.

