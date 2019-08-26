×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Drunk History’ Renewed for Season 7 at Comedy Central, Creator Inks First-Look Deal

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Comedy Central

Drunk History” has been renewed for a seventh season of inebriated historical shenanigans on Comedy Central, and its creator Derek Waters has signed an all-media first-look deal with the network.

In partnership with Comedy Central Productions (CCP), a new studio-production arm partnering with comedy writers, producers and on-screen talent, Waters and his Be Nice or Leave production banner will continue to develop premium comedy content for the network’s TV and digital platforms. 

The “Drunk History” season 7 pickup consists of 16 more episodes of liquored-up recreations of American history. The show, which recently picked up three Emmy nominations, features a changing cast of actors and comedians who travel across the country re-creating historical events.

News of the renewal and Waters’ deal was announced by Comedy Central co-heads of original content Sarah Babineau and Jonas Larsen. 

Derek Waters has repeatedly proven his comedic genius as a creator, actor and director across multiple platforms through our hit ‘Drunk History.’ That series merely scratches the surface of his creative output and we’re so excited to develop even more projects with him through Comedy Central Productions,” said Babineau and Larsen in a joint statement.

Created by Waters and Jeremy Konner, “Drunk History” is produced by Central Productions and executive produced by Waters and Konner, Greg Tuculescu along with Gary Sanchez Productions’ Will Ferrell, Adam McKay and Owen Burke. Monika Zielinska and Daniel Wolfberg are the executives in charge of production for Comedy Central.

“I couldn’t be more excited about this new relationship with Comedy Central. They took a chance on me and have been fantastic in supporting ‘Drunk History’ over the past six seasons. I look forward to creating thoughtful, entertaining and hilarious programming,” said Waters.

Popular on Variety

More TV

  • Apple Drops ‘Dickinson’ Teaser Starring Hailee

    Apple Drops ‘Dickinson’ Teaser Starring Hailee Steinfeld (Watch)

    After releasing the first trailer for one of its original shows back in June, and the second for the Jennifer Anniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carrell series “The Morning Show” last week, Apple has dropped another first look at one of its releases. This time it’s for the comedy series “Dickinson,” which features Hailee Steinfeld [...]

  • ‘Drunk History’ Renewed for Season 7

    ‘Drunk History’ Renewed for Season 7 at Comedy Central, Creator Inks First-Look Deal

    “Drunk History” has been renewed for a seventh season of inebriated historical shenanigans on Comedy Central, and its creator Derek Waters has signed an all-media first-look deal with the network. In partnership with Comedy Central Productions (CCP), a new studio-production arm partnering with comedy writers, producers and on-screen talent, Waters and his Be Nice or [...]

  • Will Forte, Kaitlin Olson to Star

    Will Forte, Kaitlin Olson to Star in Quibi Comedy Series

    The ranks of talent signing on at Quibi keeps on growing. This time it’s Will Forte and Kaitlin Olson joining Jeffrey Katzenberg’s short-form platform. The duo will star in a comedy series entitled “Flipped,” which hails from Funny Or Die. Forte and Olson will play chronically underemployed couple Jann (Forte) and Cricket Melfi (Olson) who [...]

  • Lamorne Morris Game Night

    Lamorne Morris Series ‘Woke’ Nears Order at Hulu

    “Woke,” a half-hour comedy with Lamorne Morris in the lead role, is nearing a series order at Hulu, according to sources. The Disney-owned streamer ordered a pilot for “Woke” back in Nov. 2018, and it seems that effort came in strong enough to warrant more episodes. “Woke” mixes of live-action and animation and is inspired [...]

  • Renee Zellweger

    Renee Zellweger Signs First-Look Deal With MGM TV

    Renee Zellweger is making a bigger commitment to television. The actress has signed an exclusive two-year, first-look deal with MGM TV. Under the new pact, Zellweger and her The Big Picture Co. producing partner Carmella Casinelli will develop new scripted projects, which Zellweger might eventually direct and star in. “MGM is the perfect home for [...]

  • Sara Haines, Michael Strahan. Sara Haines,

    ABC Makes More Changes to its 'GMA' Extension

    ABC’s not-so-new hour of “Good Morning America” is getting another name – and a third host. The network said the early-afternoon program called “Strahan & Sara” would now be titled “GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke,” and feature a third host, Keke Palmer, in addition to the original team of Michael Strahan and Sara Haines. The [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad