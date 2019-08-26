‘Drunk History’ Renewed for Season 7 at Comedy Central, Creator Inks First-Look Deal

“Drunk History” has been renewed for a seventh season of inebriated historical shenanigans on Comedy Central, and its creator Derek Waters has signed an all-media first-look deal with the network.

In partnership with Comedy Central Productions (CCP), a new studio-production arm partnering with comedy writers, producers and on-screen talent, Waters and his Be Nice or Leave production banner will continue to develop premium comedy content for the network’s TV and digital platforms.

The “Drunk History” season 7 pickup consists of 16 more episodes of liquored-up recreations of American history. The show, which recently picked up three Emmy nominations, features a changing cast of actors and comedians who travel across the country re-creating historical events.

News of the renewal and Waters’ deal was announced by Comedy Central co-heads of original content Sarah Babineau and Jonas Larsen.

“Derek Waters has repeatedly proven his comedic genius as a creator, actor and director across multiple platforms through our hit ‘Drunk History.’ That series merely scratches the surface of his creative output and we’re so excited to develop even more projects with him through Comedy Central Productions,” said Babineau and Larsen in a joint statement.

Created by Waters and Jeremy Konner, “Drunk History” is produced by Central Productions and executive produced by Waters and Konner, Greg Tuculescu along with Gary Sanchez Productions’ Will Ferrell, Adam McKay and Owen Burke. Monika Zielinska and Daniel Wolfberg are the executives in charge of production for Comedy Central.

“I couldn’t be more excited about this new relationship with Comedy Central. They took a chance on me and have been fantastic in supporting ‘Drunk History’ over the past six seasons. I look forward to creating thoughtful, entertaining and hilarious programming,” said Waters.