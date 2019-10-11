DRG CEO Richard Halliwell to Run NENT Studios U.K.

Richard Halliwell will run the recently formed NENT Studios U.K. alongside his existing role as CEO of distributor DRG, also part of the wider Nordic Entertainment Group.

The new U.K. operation is a joint venture between Nordic channels, streaming and content outfit NENT and Glen Basner’s FilmNation. The new studios business is setting out to be a major player in the international market from its London base, promising substantial investments in programming. NENT will have an option on Nordic rights to the content coming out of the joint venture. DRG is expected to take the TV fare to market.

Halliwell, a seasoned content exec with experience in both the U.K. and international markets, will report to Jakob Mejlhede Andersen, CEO of NENT Studios U.K. Mejlhede Andersen recently relocated from L.A. to London.

“NENT Group is a dynamic force in content, and I will bring my experience of developing, financing and distributing a wide range of programming to expand the international capabilities of the business even further,” Halliwell said. “Our aim is to establish NENT Studios U.K. quickly as an ambitious global content powerhouse that partners with the very best producers and platforms.”

Mejlhede Andersen added: “Richard has a strong reputation in the market and I am delighted that we can use his unique experience to accelerate the development of NENT Studios U.K. Our complementary skills, together with a shared passion for great storytelling, mean that I can think of no better partner to help drive this exciting new business.”