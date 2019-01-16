DRG Boards Sales on Scandi Sci-Fi Mystery Series ‘The White Wall’

Scandinavian sci-fi series “The White Wall” is coming to the international market, starting at NATPE, after DRG picked up the international rights to the upcoming project. Finland’s Fire Monkey and Nice Drama, part of the Nordic Entertainment Group, are making “The White Wall” for Swedish pubcaster SVT and its Finnish counterpart YLE.

It will feature a roster of well-known Scandi talent including Aksel Hennie (“Headhunters”), Vera Vitali (“Arne Dahl”), Ardalan Esmaili (“Greyzone”), and Eva Melander (“The Bridge”). It was created by Aleksi Salmenperä (A Man’s Job), Mikko Pöllä (“Easy Living”), and Roope Lehtinen (“Black Widows”).

The series follows events after a mysterious white wall is discovered at the site of the world’s largest nuclear waste depository. It becomes clear the wall is not made of any material known to man and the team at the nuclear waste center must decide how to deal with it.

DRG is part of the Stockholm-based NENT and has a strong track record in Scandi drama, selling the likes of “Black Widows” internationally. Dave Clarke, EVP of content, did the rights deal for the distributor.

“’The White Wall’ is set to be one of the most exciting and ambitious scripted series to come out of Scandinavia in recent years,” Clarke said. “Its unique storyline, containing universal themes about relationships and human curiosity, high production values and superb cast will definitely get the series noticed. It will also surprise those who assume that only traditional Scandi Noir can succeed internationally.”

“After working with DRG on ‘Black Widows’ and ‘Easy Living’ and seeing these shows travel the world in both their original versions and as formats, I am delighted to have ‘The White Wall’ in such safe and experienced hands,” added Lehtinen.

“The White Wall” will deliver in 2020.