×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

DRG Boards Sales on Scandi Sci-Fi Mystery Series ‘The White Wall’

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: DRG

Scandinavian sci-fi series “The White Wall” is coming to the international market, starting at NATPE, after DRG picked up the international rights to the upcoming project. Finland’s Fire Monkey and Nice Drama, part of the Nordic Entertainment Group, are making “The White Wall” for Swedish pubcaster SVT and its Finnish counterpart YLE.

It will feature a roster of well-known Scandi talent including Aksel Hennie (“Headhunters”), Vera Vitali (“Arne Dahl”), Ardalan Esmaili (“Greyzone”), and Eva Melander (“The Bridge”). It was created by Aleksi Salmenperä (A Man’s Job), Mikko Pöllä (“Easy Living”), and Roope Lehtinen (“Black Widows”).

The series follows events after a mysterious white wall is discovered at the site of the world’s largest nuclear waste depository. It becomes clear the wall is not made of any material known to man and the team at the nuclear waste center must decide how to deal with it.

DRG is part of the Stockholm-based NENT and has a strong track record in Scandi drama, selling the likes of “Black Widows” internationally. Dave Clarke, EVP of content, did the rights deal for the distributor.

“’The White Wall’ is set to be one of the most exciting and ambitious scripted series to come out of Scandinavia in recent years,” Clarke said. “Its unique storyline, containing universal themes about relationships and human curiosity, high production values and superb cast will definitely get the series noticed. It will also surprise those who assume that only traditional Scandi Noir can succeed internationally.”

“After working with DRG on ‘Black Widows’ and ‘Easy Living’ and seeing these shows travel the world in both their original versions and as formats, I am delighted to have ‘The White Wall’ in such safe and experienced hands,” added Lehtinen.

“The White Wall” will deliver in 2020.

 

Popular on Variety

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

  • Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice Young

    Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice to Young Women, Obsession With 'Vanderpump Rules' 

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Moms Who See 'Bird Box' Will Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

More TV

  • DRG Boards Sales on Scandi Sci-Fi

    DRG Boards Sales on Scandi Sci-Fi Mystery Series ‘The White Wall’

    Scandinavian sci-fi series “The White Wall” is coming to the international market, starting at NATPE, after DRG picked up the international rights to the upcoming project. Finland’s Fire Monkey and Nice Drama, part of the Nordic Entertainment Group, are making “The White Wall” for Swedish pubcaster SVT and its Finnish counterpart YLE. It will feature [...]

  • L.A. Teachers' Strike: Hollywood Studios, Unions

    Hollywood Studios, Unions Support Parents and Educators as L.A. Teachers' Strike Rages

    Hollywood unions and entertainment companies have stepped up to support the 31,000 Los Angeles teachers in the second day of a massive strike that’s affected nearly half a million students. More than 50 SAG-AFTRA members picketed at a Tuesday afternoon rally in the driving rain next to the Hollywood & Highland Center with secretary-treasurer Jane [...]

  • R. KellyR. Kelly in concert at

    'Surviving R. Kelly' Producers on the Lifetime Doc's Ripple Effect

    The ripple effect of “Surviving R. Kelly” continues to widen more than a week after the documentary aired on Lifetime, renewing public interest — and outrage — over the litany of sexual abuse allegations against the R&B artist. Lady Gaga and Phoenix have apologized for working with him. Chance the Rapper and other artists are said to [...]

  • Yellowstone

    Viacom Lays Off Paramount Network Staffers Amid Reorganization (EXCLUSIVE)

    Viacom has laid off a number of staffers in its entertainment group, with the majority of the affected employees hailing from Paramount Network, Variety has learned exclusively. A Viacom spokesperson declined to comment. But a source with knowledge of the situation that the number of affected employees was fewer than 20, or less than 2% of [...]

  • The Last OG

    TV News Roundup: 'Last O.G.' Sets Season 2 Premiere Date on TBS

    In today’s TV News Roundup, “The Last O.G.” announces its Season 2 return date and Variety has the exclusive first look at Fox’s new legal drama “Proven Innocent.” FIRST LOOKS Netflix has announced its new limited series “Black Earth Rising” will launch on Jan. 25. The contemporary thriller series stars Michaela Coel as Kate Ashby, a Rwandan girl [...]

  • Matt Walsh

    'Veep' Star Matt Walsh to Lead ABC Comedy Pilot 'Happy Accident'

    Matt Walsh has been tapped for a lead role in the upcoming ABC single-camera comedy pilot “Happy Accident.” In the series, two Pittsburgh families – a father (Walsh) with three adult daughters, and a hotel lounge singer with her med student son – are forced together after a decades-old secret is revealed. Walsh currently stars in [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad