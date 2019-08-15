×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Drew Barrymore Shoots Talk Show Pilot for CBS Television Distribution (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Cynthia Littleton

Business Editor

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
Drew Barrymore
CREDIT: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Drew Barrymore is eyeing a move into the daytime talk show arena.

The actress, who recently wrapped three seasons of the Netflix comedy “Santa Clarita Diet,” is shooting a pilot this week in New York for CBS Television Distribution.

Details of the hourlong show are still sketchy. Barrymore is among the executive producers of the pilot, likely through her Flower Films banner. Sources said there is no showrunner formally attached as of yet.

Barrymore circled a talk show deal with Warner Bros.’ Telepictures in 2016, but a pilot never came to fruition, in part because of a lukewarm response from prospective station groups at the time. The new regime at CBS’ syndication arm is said to have high hopes for the show and faith in Barrymore’s appeal as a daytime TV personality.

After a few thin years of new entries, the first-run syndication market is getting a jolt this fall with the launch of three new strips with notable names.

Former “Today” anchor Tamron Hall is hosting a talker for Disney/ABC that bows next month. Kelly Clarkson is taking up the talk-variety mantle for NBCUniversal and Meredith Vieira will front game show “25 Words or Less” for Fox Television Stations. Jerry Springer is also back, this time in a court show dubbed “Judge Jerry” for NBCUniversal.

CBS Television Distribution has stayed on the sidelines for the past few years with no first-run launches other than projects it distributed for production partners such as Jay McGraw (“Daily Mail”) and Judith Sheindlin (“Hot Bench”).

Barrymore has become active as a TV producer and personality in recent years. In addition to “Santa Clarita Diet,” she was a judge on CBS’ reality show “The World’s Best” and she provided the voice-over for NBC unscripted dating show “First Dates.” Through her Flower Films she was an exec producer on unscripted series including TLC’s “Rattled” and VH1’s “Tough Love.”

CBS Television Distribution declined to comment.

Popular on Variety

More TV

  • Drew Barrymore

    Drew Barrymore Shoots Talk Show Pilot for CBS Television Distribution (EXCLUSIVE)

    Drew Barrymore is eyeing a move into the daytime talk show arena. The actress, who recently wrapped three seasons of the Netflix comedy “Santa Clarita Diet,” is shooting a pilot this week in New York for CBS Television Distribution. Details of the hourlong show are still sketchy. Barrymore is among the executive producers of the [...]

  • Elizabeth Warren

    Elizabeth Warren Raises 'Serious Concerns' Over CBS-Viacom Merger

    Media analysts and the entertainment industry aren’t the only ones paying attention to the recent CBS-Viacom merger. Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, a current frontrunner for the Democratic nomination, has weighed in on the merger, Tweeting that the Department of Justice “should be paying close attention.” According to Warren, the pair of mega mergers which have [...]

  • CBS Viacom

    ViacomCBS' Daunting New Task: Twisting Itself to Please Madison Ave.

    At CBS, ads have a chance to make a big splash on screen, whether they be a shout out to Sabra hummus from late-night host Stephen Colbert, a scene in “Hawaii Five-0” about Sweet Onion Teryiaki sandwiches from Subway or a bar sponsored by Anheuser-Busch and Heineken on the set of James Corden’s “Late Late [...]

  • Michael Cimino 'Annabelle Comes Home' film

    'Love, Simon' Series at Disney Plus Casts Michael Cimino in Lead Role

    The upcoming series adaptation of the film “Love, Simon” has found its lead. Michael Cimino has been cast as Victor in the Disney Plus series. Victor is a new student at Creekwood High School on his own journey of self-discovery, facing challenges at home, adjusting to a new city, and struggling with his sexual orientation. [...]

  • 'Schitt's Creek,' 'Barry' Among Auteur-Led Emmy-Nominated

    From 'Schitt's Creek' to 'Barry,' How Emmy-Nominated Comedies Are Aided by Auteurs

    A funny thing happens when actors create — and sometimes also run — their own series: They are able to use their individual comedic sensibilities to inform the conflicted characters they place into difficult, silly or extreme situations in order to tell a deeper story. “I’m proud of the stories I get to tell about [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad