Drew Barrymore Shoots Talk Show Pilot for CBS Television Distribution (EXCLUSIVE)

Drew Barrymore is eyeing a move into the daytime talk show arena.

The actress, who recently wrapped three seasons of the Netflix comedy “Santa Clarita Diet,” is shooting a pilot this week in New York for CBS Television Distribution.

Details of the hourlong show are still sketchy. Barrymore is among the executive producers of the pilot, likely through her Flower Films banner. Sources said there is no showrunner formally attached as of yet.

Barrymore circled a talk show deal with Warner Bros.’ Telepictures in 2016, but a pilot never came to fruition, in part because of a lukewarm response from prospective station groups at the time. The new regime at CBS’ syndication arm is said to have high hopes for the show and faith in Barrymore’s appeal as a daytime TV personality.

After a few thin years of new entries, the first-run syndication market is getting a jolt this fall with the launch of three new strips with notable names.

Former “Today” anchor Tamron Hall is hosting a talker for Disney/ABC that bows next month. Kelly Clarkson is taking up the talk-variety mantle for NBCUniversal and Meredith Vieira will front game show “25 Words or Less” for Fox Television Stations. Jerry Springer is also back, this time in a court show dubbed “Judge Jerry” for NBCUniversal.

CBS Television Distribution has stayed on the sidelines for the past few years with no first-run launches other than projects it distributed for production partners such as Jay McGraw (“Daily Mail”) and Judith Sheindlin (“Hot Bench”).

Barrymore has become active as a TV producer and personality in recent years. In addition to “Santa Clarita Diet,” she was a judge on CBS’ reality show “The World’s Best” and she provided the voice-over for NBC unscripted dating show “First Dates.” Through her Flower Films she was an exec producer on unscripted series including TLC’s “Rattled” and VH1’s “Tough Love.”

CBS Television Distribution declined to comment.