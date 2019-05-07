×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

DreamWorks Alum Dan McDermott Joins BBC Studios-Lionsgate Partnership

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All

Dan McDermott has been tapped to head BBC Studios and Lionsgate’s TV partnership. The U.K. and U.S. partners announced late last year they were joining forces to work up scripted formats and IP for the U.S. market.

McDermott has been executive vice president of programming at Fox and president of television for DreamWorks. He also partnered with Lorenzo di Bonaventura to launch Di Bonaventura Pictures, and has executive produced series including “Zero Hour” and the upcoming “Jupiter’s Legacy” for Netflix.

BBC Studios is the commercial and production arm of U.K. pubcaster the BBC. In an earlier incarnation as BBC Worldwide, it joined forces with Starz on a drama slate that included “Torchwood” and “Da Vinci’s Demons.” Part of the BBC-Lionsgate pact involves scouring the huge BBC archive for IP that could be reworked for the U.S. market.

“BBC Studios is a treasure trove of great properties and talent, and Lionsgate is a global content platform with one of the most exciting independent television businesses in the world,” McDermott said. “The extraordinary teams of Mark Linsey and Matt Forde at BBC Studios and Kevin Beggs and Sandra Stern at Lionsgate are the perfect partners to make this happen.”

Related

Lionsgate Television chairman Kevin Beggs said McDermott “is not only an experienced media executive but an incredibly talented content creator responsible for some of television’s most iconic properties.”

“As we continue to ramp up our scripted operations with Lionsgate, we’re looking forward to having an astute leader like Dan to guide the team that will fill our content pipeline with great television series for the U.S. market,” added Matt Forde, managing director of international production and formats for BBC Studios.

Popular on Variety

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

More TV

  • 'Game of Thrones' Ratings: 'Last of

    'Game of Thrones' Ratings: 'Last of the Starks' Down Slightly, Equals Season 8 Premiere

    After last week’s epic Battle of Winterfell posted record numbers for “Game of Thrones” viewership, it’s no surprise that this week’s episode, “The Last of the Starks,” has come in slightly lower. Episode four of the final season drew 11.8 million total viewers during its initial broadcast, meaning it was down 200,000 viewers on last [...]

  • 'Three Busy Debras' Ordered to Series

    'Three Busy Debras' Ordered to Series at Adult Swim

    Adult Swim is diving into absurdist suburbia with a new comedy series titled “Three Busy Debras.” The cable channel has issued a series order for the quarter-hour live-action comedy which follows the surreal day-to-day lives of three deranged housewives, all named Debra, in their affluent suburban town of Lemoncurd, Connecticut. The show, whose pilot was [...]

  • Brandi Carlile and Maren Morris pay

    Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert, Luke Combs Among Top Nominees for CMT Awards

    Brothers Osborne, Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert and the Zac Brown Band are tied for the most nominations each, three, for this year’s CMT Music Awards, set to air live on the country music network June 5. The list of artists with two nods in the network’s eight categories is an exceptionally long one: [...]

  • DreamWorks Alum Dan McDermott to Run

    DreamWorks Alum Dan McDermott Joins BBC Studios-Lionsgate Partnership

    Dan McDermott has been tapped to head BBC Studios and Lionsgate’s TV partnership. The U.K. and U.S. partners announced late last year they were joining forces to work up scripted formats and IP for the U.S. market. McDermott has been executive vice president of programming at Fox and president of television for DreamWorks. He also [...]

  • game-of-thrones-coffee-cup-edited-out

    HBO Edits ‘Game of Thrones’ Episode to Remove Errant Coffee Cup

    HBO has quietly scrubbed the misplaced coffee cup out of the “Game of Thrones” episode that aired Sunday night. The premium cabler acknowledged the gaffe Monday after fans spotted the takeout cup on a table in front of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) in a scene in episode 4 of season 8 just before the 17:40 [...]

  • More Than 100 CNN Staffers Take

    More Than 100 CNN Staffers Take Buyouts as AT&T Pares Debt

    More than 100 employees of WarnerMedia’s CNN have opted for buyouts, a spokesperson for the network confirmed, as its parent company works to shed approximately $170 million in debt following its purchase of the former Time Warner Inc. CNN Worldwide recently offered a voluntary buyout option to staff, the spokesperson said, and “just over 100” [...]

  • HBO Partnering With The Wing For

    'Big Little Lies': HBO Partnering With The Wing For Season 2 Launch

    To launch Season 2 of “Big Little Lies,” HBO is partnering with the Wing to host exclusive screenings and activations across four major markets, a live panel discussion featuring five of the show’s stars, and a custom retail collection in collaboration with women-owned brands. Later in May, “Big Little Lies” stars Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad