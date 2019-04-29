BBC, Netflix ‘Dracula’ Series Sets Directors, Adds Cast (EXCLUSIVE)

The much-anticipated “Dracula” series from the BBC and Netflix is showing more of its fangs, with the directors now set and new cast members added.

Jonathan Aris (“Black Mirror: Bandersnatch”), Sacha Dhawan (“The Boy With the Top Knot”), Nathan Stewart-Jarrett (“Misfits”) and Catherine Schell (“On Her Majesty’s Secret Service”) will be joining the already-announced Claes Bang, who plays the bloodthirsty count, in the three-part drama. Youssef Kerkour (“Jack Ryan”) and Clive Russell (“Game Of Thrones”) have also signed on to the series.

Production is now underway, with Jonny Campbell (“Westworld”) directing the opening installment. Damon Thomas (“Killing Eve”) and Paul McGuigan (“Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool”) will helm Episodes 2 and 3, respectively.

“Sherlock” producer Hartswood Films is making the series. It will bow on BBC One in the U.K. and Ireland and then play on Netflix in the U.S. and internationally.

Former “Doctor Who” showrunner Steven Moffat is penning the series with Mark Gatiss (“Sherlock”) who will also appear onscreen in an as-yet-unrevealed mystery role. Plot specifics have not been revealed, but the producers have said that they are reinventing Bram Stoker’s classic story for a 21st-century audience, as they already did, to massive success, with “Sherlock.”

The “Dracula” shoot started at Orava Castle in Slovakia and has since moved to England and Bray Studios, which was once owned by Hammer Films, the iconic U.K. horror producer.

“It’s seriously delightful that our new ‘Dracula’ is being shot at Bray Studios, the former home of Hammer Films,” Gatiss said. “This wonderfully atmospheric and legendary studio gave birth to so many famous monsters and stars – most memorably Peter Cushing and Christopher Lee. As we watch Transylvania once again rise on the sound stages of Bray, it’s amazing to be able to say that Count Dracula has finally come home.”

The series is set to launch in late 2019 or in 2020.