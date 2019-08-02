×

'Dr Who,' 'McMafia' Scribe Peter Harness to Host London TV Pitchbox Case Study

By

Jamie's Most Recent Stories

View All
London-TV-Pitchbox
CREDIT: Filmarket Hub

Barcelona-based online platform Filmarket Hub announced British screenwriter Peter Harness as a special guest of honor at the 2nd London TV Pitchbox on Sept. 20.

The day-long event is dedicated to series development and takes in a case study of a successful series from the host country, as well as training and networking opportunities. This year’s London TV Pitchbox will be hosted again by the Century Club, in partnership with the Raindance Film Festival. There, seven projects will pitch to a group of professionals from across the U.K. industry.

To his credit, Harness has worked on major British programs such as “Doctor Who,” “Wallander” and the upcoming BBC mini-series adaptation of H.G: Wells’ “War of the Worlds.”

Last year’s event included a case study of the BBC series “Peaky Blinders” hosted by executive producer Jamie Glazebrook. Executives from Entertainment One, Ingenious, Lionsgate, Salon Pictures, Sky, The Fyzz, UKTV, Virgin Media and more attended the day’s case study and pitchings.

A major success story from the inaugural London TV Pitchbox is seen in Harry Smyth’s “Coldline,” which was attacked Salon Pictures’ Annabel Wigoder who picked up the project, now in development at the company.

This year, executives from AMP International, Euston Films, Evolutionary Films, NBCUniversal, Rocliffe Productions, Ruby Rock, Wild Bunch TV, Working Title Television and World Productions are to date confirmed to attend.

The call for this year’s Pitchbox is currently open. Applicants can submit their pitches through Filmarket Hub’s online marketplace through the Aug. 14. The selected projects will then be announced on Aug. 28. All seven will be offered coaching by pitch expert Bonnie Williams before presenting in person in London.

Pitching formats are the same at all Filmarket’s Pitchbox events, with each project given seven minutes to pitch to the assembled executives and press before attending a networking lunch. Other Pitchbox events are held at Sitges and in Madrid and in Mexico. at the Guadalajara Film Festival, and always draw executives from key media companies such as Amazon Prime Video, HBO, Fox, Movistar and many more.

