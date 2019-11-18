×
‘Downton Abbey’ Producer Nabs Rights to ‘Anyone,’ Upcoming Charles Soule Novel

Gareth Neame
CREDIT: Andrew Walker/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Carnival Films will adapt Charles Soule’s “Anyone” for TV, having snagged the rights to the comic book writer’s second novel before it is published in December by Harper Perennial.

Soule’s comic credits include “Daredevil,” “She-Hulk,” and “Death of Wolverine.” He will handle the “Anyone” adaptation alongside Gareth Neame, Nigel Marchant, and Joanna Strevens from Carnival. The U.K.-based and NBCUniversal-backed producer is behind the “Downton Abbey” series and movie as well as shows including “Jamestown” and “Stan Lee’s Lucky Man.”

“Anyone” follows a brilliant female scientist who, searching for a cure for Alzheimer’s, creates a technology that allows human consciousness to travel between bodies. More than two decades later, the technology transforms society, from entertainment and travel to warfare, wreaking global havoc.

“’Anyone’ is a story about having, losing and seeking identity and connection,” Soule said. “I think its themes will resonate strongly in today’s world, and I am thrilled and proud to be working with Carnival to bring the novel to television.”

“Charles has created a rich and thought-provoking world of infinite possibility and explored it with the greatest of humanity,” Marchant said. “We thoroughly look forward to working with him to bring this magnificent novel to screen.”

NBCUniversal Global Distribution will sell the project internationally.

