‘Doom Patrol’ Renewed, Season 2 to Stream on DC Universe and HBO Max

“Doom Patrol” has been renewed for a second season and will soon be available outside of DC Universe.

At San Diego Comic-Con, series executive producer Jeremy Carver and star Diane Guerrero announced not only that the show will be back for another season but also that it will be available on HBO Max, the upcoming WarnerMedia streaming service. Season 2 will air simultaneously on both services and Season 1 will become available on HBO Max as well once Season 2 begins airing in 2020.

“Doom Patrol” has proven to be the most well-received DC Universe series to date, with Season 1 holding a 95% critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

While nothing has been officially announced, running “Doom Patrol” on both DC Universe and HBO Max could serve as a bellwether for bringing other DC Universe shows into the HBO Max fold. Industry insiders have previously expressed skepticism about the future of DC Universe, saying they do not see the viability of maintaining the streamer as WarnerMedia begins to put more and more resources into HBO Max. HBO Max also has the advantage of a vast amount of library content from across the Time-Warner catalog to entice potential subscribers, like “Friends,” which is set to leave Netflix and air exclusively on HBO Max beginning in 2020.

“Doom Patrol” reimagines of one of DC’s strangest group of outcasts: Robotman (Brendan Fraser), Negative Man (Matt Bomer/Matthew Zuk), Elasti-Woman (April Bowlby), and Crazy Jane (Guerreo). Led by the mysterious Dr. Niles Caulder (Timothy Dalton) they’re called into action by the ultimate hero for the digital age, Cyborg (Jovian Wade). Alan Tudyk also stars as Mr. Nobody.

Jeremy Carver serves as writer and showrunner on the series. Carver, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, and Sarah Schechter of Berlanti Productions executive produce. Johns is the former president and chief creative officer of DC Entertainment. Berlanti Productions produces in association with Warner Bros. Television.