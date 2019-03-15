×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Donnie Wahlberg Will Help HLN Thwart ‘Very Scary People’

By
Brian Steinberg

Senior TV Editor

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
donnie-wahlberg-HLN
CREDIT: Courtesy of HLN

Many TV viewers know Donnie Wahlberg for the way he helps solve crimes on the CBS drama “Blue Bloods.” Starting this weekend, they may come to know him for the way he does the same on HLN.

Wahlberg, known for his CBS role and his time in the band “New Kids on the Block,” will debut the documentary series “Very Scary People” on Sunday, March 17, at 9 p.m. eastern on HLN. Over six epsiodes that last two hours each, Wahlberg and producers will tell the stories of diabolical characters like John Wayne Gacy, the Reverend Jim Jones and Charles Manson.

The CNN sister cable outlet will make good use of that relationship, Wahlberg says. “The access to archival footage is just amazing. What we are able to do is really take you back to these places. You get fully immersed, and that really helps tell the story of these people and helps you to understand how they could be doing what they were doing.”

Prouducers have already made a list of 25 people who would live up to the series’ title, says Nancy Duffy, the vice president of program development for HLN and executive producer of this series.

Related

“Very Scary People” launches after HLN unveiled a significant programming pivot, scrapping many of its daytime and early-evening news shows so that it can double down on series about justice and crime. The decision is in many ways a call out to a past era when HLN brought viewers coverage of tabloid-y court cases and true-crime programming.

In this era, executives are eager to lend the network more of the imprimatur of its corporate sibling. “The CNN archives are so vast, and so is HLN’s,” says Duffy. “We are going back and utilizing all of this great material.” New interviews with people who were involved in the original news stories will help “bring them back to life,” she adds.

Access to the historical clips “gives it a quality and credibility and truth that most of these shows just aren’t able to do,” says Wahlberg.

And while there’s little that’s edifying or inspirational about the crimes of people like Charles Manson, Wahlberg believes viewers will be be interested in the series because it helps them understand why these people were able to strike out as they did. “So many people are fascinated by these shows, and they are always gogin to ask the question ‘Why?’” he says. “I don’t think an audience can really rationalize why someone would do the things that these people do. The only way to understand it is to get clseor to it. You get closer by watching a show like this.” He adds: “We are not trying to glorify what these people did. We are trying to help the viewer understand it.”

“Very Scary People” is an original series developed for HLN internally.

Popular on Variety

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

More TV

  • RTL Group to Invest $400 Million

    Europe's RTL Group to Invest $400 Million in Expanding Its Streaming Services

    With TV advertising in decline and stark competition from the likes of Netflix and Amazon, European broadcasting giant RTL Group is looking to significantly boost its own streaming services in its major markets. The company, which owns London-based production and distribution powerhouse Fremantle, said this week that it would invest at least €350 million ($396 [...]

  • MipDrama Scales Up, ZDF Pacts with

    International TV Newswire: MipDrama Scales Up; ZDF Sells to PCCW; HBO’s ‘Patria’; ‘X Factor,’ ’Bake Off’ Renewed

    MIPDRAMA BUYERS’ SUMMIT: SCALE, COMEDY, NOIR European drama serie production continues to scale up, is driving ever more into comedy, while Nordic Noir’s is still going international, if the selection of 10 productions at this year’s MipDrama Buyers’ Summit is anything to go by. Meanwhile, established players are driving ever more into drama series production. [...]

  • donnie-wahlberg-HLN

    Donnie Wahlberg Will Help HLN Thwart 'Very Scary People'

    Many TV viewers know Donnie Wahlberg for the way he helps solve crimes on the CBS drama “Blue Bloods.” Starting this weekend, they may come to know him for the way he does the same on HLN. Wahlberg, known for his CBS role and his time in the band “New Kids on the Block,” will [...]

  • Michael Jackson bus poster

    Posters Proclaiming Michael Jackson's Innocence to Be Removed From London Buses

    Posters proclaiming Michael Jackson‘s innocence in the wake of the “Leaving Neverland“ documentary will be removed from the sides of London buses, following a decision by the city’s transport agency. Supporters of the late pop up superstar had paid for the posters, which bear the singer‘s face and the words “Facts Don’t Lie. People Do,“ [...]

  • PROJECT RUNWAY -- Season:17 -- Pictured:

    TV Review: 'Project Runway' with Karlie Kloss and Christian Siriano

    When “Project Runway” first premiered in 2004, it premiered in a different world. It was a time of low-rise jeans and chunky highlights, trucker hats and skinny scarves, body glitter and “accidental” nip slips. Pop culture was ruled by rude boys and stumbling starlets — the messier, the better. In retrospect, it was a truly [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad