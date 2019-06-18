×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Donna Brazile Is Ready to Talk Left-Leaning Politics – on Fox News

By
Brian Steinberg

Senior TV Editor

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
Donna-Brazile-Fox-News
CREDIT: Courtesy of Fox News Channel

A stalwart Democrat plus Fox News Channel? That’s a recipe for making sparks fly. But Donna Brazile says she’s not looking for a fight when she appears on the cable-news outlet.

Brazile, the former campaign manager for Al Gore in 2000 and a one-time interim chair of the Democratic National Committee, was named a Fox News contributor in March, and since that time has made appearances on everything from “Fox & Friends” to “The Five.” She says she’s ready to hold forth in any timeslot the network wants to put her – even if it’s during Fox News’ opinion-led primetime block, where the hosts are often supportive of President Trump.

“I’m not saying I don’t have strong views.  I have strong views,” says Brazile during a recent wide-ranging phone interview. “I think it’s important to be civil.”

Since being named to the new role, she has appeared during Sean Hannity’s and Laura Ingraham’s primetime hours, and says she could easily do Tucker Carlson’s. After all, she has appeared on Carlson’s program when she’s had books to pitch, she says, and knows the host from when they both appeared on CNN.  She has also done things she never thought she’d do on TV, like make jambalaya for the network’s morning program (“In Louisiana, everything starts with your trinity: You have to have your onion, your garlic, your peppers,” she recently told Ainsley Earhardt) and sing on a chart-topping country song by John Rich.

Related

Brazile has no regular hosting slot and her cameos largely depend on the vicissitudes of the news cycle. But her appearances give Fox News a voice from the left at a time when its opinion programming is seen in many circles as having embraced the right in a tight bear hug.

Contributors can serve a similar function at other news operations. MSNBC, whose prime time roster is seen as progressive, employs conservative commentator Hugh Hewitt. CNN, which has been attacked by President Trump many times during his White House tenure, has hired Trump sundry Trump supporters such as Jason Miller, Jeffrey Lord, Ed Martin and Paris Dennard – not always with the most salubrious results.

Brazile once had a home on CNN, but those ties were cut in 2016 after that cable-news outlet,  now operated by AT&T, said it found she sent questions to Hillary Clinton’s campaign in advance of a debate and town hall meeting carried by the network. At the time, CNN said it was “completely uncomfortable with what we have learned about her interactions with the Clinton campaign while she was a CNN contributor.”

“I don’t like the way we split,” Brazile says of CNN, noting that she’s “grateful to have worked for CNN all of those years.”

She thinks her voice still has relevance for news viewers, particularly at a time when Democrats are fielding nearly two dozen presidential hopefuls. “By and large, I am often the only guest at that particular moment talking about the Democratic field,” she notes. The campaign “is going to get touch and grueling,” she adds, and White House hopefuls will have to do more than differentiate themselves from the rest of the field. They will have to start addressing issues such as U.S. cyberwarfare and foreign interference with U.S. elections.

But she feels her time at Fox News is helping her return to the field after a difficult moment. “I came out of 2016 bruised and battered and emotionally distraught,” she says, citing the election and her parting ways with CNN. “I didn’t think I would ever get myself to go back out there.”

She will always take part in politics, but Brazile suggests she will step back from the DNC after the next election cycle. She will always have a hand in politics, she says, but is also eager to make room for other pastimes.

There’s no time to slow down quite yet. “I believe this cycle is much bigger than just one political party winning a debate or winning the election,” she says. “It’s about the future of our democracy.” No doubt, she’ll be discussing that topic and others on Fox News.

Popular on Variety

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

  • Chris Hemsworth MIB premiere Thor

    Chris Hemsworth Responds to the 'Avengers: Endgame' Fat-Shaming Thor Controversy

  • Younger Hilary Duff Sutton Foster

    Hilary Duff and Sutton Foster Proud That 'Younger' Flaunts Women's Careers Over Romance

  • Deadwood Costumes

    'Deadwood' Designer Janie Bryant Used Original 1880s Dress for HBO Movie

  • 'Big Little Lies' Season 2: A

    'Big Little Lies': Can Season 2 Live Up to the First?

  • Richard Madden Was Ready to Leave

    Richard Madden is Done Playing Romeo

  • Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson &

    Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson & Tracee Ellis Ross (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson

    Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson & Ellen Pompeo (Full Video)

  • Julia Roberts On the Dark, Original

    Julia Roberts on ‘Pretty Woman’s’ Original Violent Ending

More TV

  • Euphoria

    TV Ratings: 'Euphoria' Premieres to Solid Numbers, 'Big Little Lies' Rises

    HBO’s new series “Euphoria” has been causing waves due to the abundance of of violence, graphic nudity and drug use by its young characters that it puts on screen. Helped by star Zendaya, whose social media post prior to the premiere reminding viewers of the show’s mature themes has more than 200,000 likes, and a [...]

  • Donna-Brazile-Fox-News

    Donna Brazile Is Ready to Talk Left-Leaning Politics - on Fox News

    A stalwart Democrat plus Fox News Channel? That’s a recipe for making sparks fly. But Donna Brazile says she’s not looking for a fight when she appears on the cable-news outlet. Brazile, the former campaign manager for Al Gore in 2000 and a one-time interim chair of the Democratic National Committee, was named a Fox [...]

  • Songs for Screens: Eric Church Teams

    Songs for Screens: How Eric Church Teamed With Ram Trucks — and Five Tons of Vinyl — for ‘Solid’ Campaign

    Country star Eric Church has long used his new music to reward his loyal fans, from surprise releasing 2015’s “Mr. Misunderstood” album as a direct fan-club exclusive to impromptu meet-and-greets before his hometown show in Greensboro, North Carolina. So when Church was prepping the April vinyl release of 2018’s critically acclaimed “Desperate Man,” the singer [...]

  • Emmys: Ken Jeong and D'Arcy Carden

    Emmys: Ken Jeong and D'Arcy Carden Set to Announce Nominations

    Two of TV’s busiest comedians, D’Arcy Carden and Ken Jeong, have been tapped by the Television Academy to announce this year’s Emmy nominations. Carden, whose credits include both NBC’s “The Good Place” and HBO’s “Barry,” and Jeong, seen on Fox’s “The Masked Singer” and his Netflix special “Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho,” will present [...]

  • Chile TV: A Fast Emerging International

    ‘Chile TV: A Fast Emerging International Force

    PAMPLONA, Spain  —  In an early and memorable dramatic beat in “Invisible Heroes,” a Original Series of Finnish broadcaster YLE, in partnership with Chilean network Chilevision, the former head of international trade under Chile’s Salvador Allende clambers over the garden wall of the chalet of a Finnish diplomat to seek asylum after Augusto Pinochet’s bloody  [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad