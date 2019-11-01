Donald Trump Jr. to Appear on ‘The View’ Next Week

“The View” has booked Donald Trump Jr. for its 5,000th episode.

Trump Jr. will make his first appearance on the show to promote his new book, “Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us.” Joined by girlfriend and former Fox News personality Kimberly Guilfoyle, the senior advisor to President Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign is set to visit the ABC talker on Nov. 7.

Co-host Joy Behar made the announcement on the show on Friday following a discussion about the couple’s choice of a “witch hunt” costume this Halloween — in reference to the president’s description of his impeachment inquiry and other investigations against him.

POLITICAL HALLOWEEN COSTUME ROUND UP: The co-hosts react to Don Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle’s “Witch Hunt” costume, Katie Porter dressing up as Batman during impeachment inquiry vote, and more. https://t.co/1091s9Fn2d pic.twitter.com/z3xj2UySsS — The View (@TheView) November 1, 2019

The appearance is sure to spark a heated debate among the co-hosts. Even the show’s more conservative co-hosts, Meghan McCain and Abby Huntsman, have voiced their disdain for the Trump administration. Trump verbally attacked McCain’s father, the late Republican Sen. John McCain, on multiple occasions.

Additionally, actress and political activist Jane Fonda will take a break from her weekly climate protests in Washington, D.C., to appear on the show on Nov. 5, followed by 2020 presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard on Nov. 6, as well as Dr. Phil McGraw and “Big Bang Theory” actress Kaley Cuoco on Nov. 8.