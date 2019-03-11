Donald Faison Cast in NBC Pilot ‘Emergence’

Donald Faison has joined the NBC drama pilot “Emergence,” Variety has learned.

The project is described as a character-driven genre thriller that centers around a sheriff, Jo (Allison Tolman), who takes in a young child (Alexa Skye Swinton) that she finds near the site of a mysterious accident who has no memory of what has happened. The investigation draws her into a conspiracy larger than she ever imagined, and the child’s identity is at the center of it all.

Faison will play Alex, Jo’s recently divorced husband and father of their daughter, Bree (Ashley Aufderheide). The cast also includes Clancy Brown, Robert Bailey Jr., and Owain Yeoman.

Faison is best known for co-starring in the medical comedy “Scrubs,” which originally aired on NBC before switching over to ABC for its final two seasons. He recently guest starred on the Showtime drama “Ray Donovan” and currently lends his voice to the animated series “Star Wars Resistance.” His other TV credits include “Clueless”–reprising his role from the film of the same name–and “Felicity.” On the feature side, he has starred in films such as “Remember the Titans” and “Kick-Ass 2.”

He is repped by UTA and Fuller Law.

Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters serve as writers and executive producers on “Emergence.” Paul McGuigan will direct the pilot and executive produce with Robert Atwood producing. ABC Studios will produce.