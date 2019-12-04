Don Mischer Tapped for Lifetime Achievement Award From ICG Publicists

Don Mischer has been named the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award from the International Cinematographers Guild Publicists.

He will be honored at the 57th Annual ICG Publicists Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Feb. 7.

“Having spent the early years of my career working in live event television, the name Don Mischer is legendary to me. I am so pleased that Don will be receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award at this year’s ICG Publicists Awards. I can’t think of anyone more deserving of this honor,” said ICG national president Lewis Rothenberg.

Mischer has received 15 Emmy Awards and a record 10 Directors Guild of America Awards for outstanding directorial achievement. His credits include “We Are One: The Obama Inaugural Celebration at the Lincoln Memorial,” “The Kennedy Center Honors,” the ABC special “Taking the Stage: African American Music and Stories That Changed America,” the 100th Anniversary of Carnegie Hall,” and Super Bowl Halftime shows with Prince, The Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney and Bruce Springsteen.

Mischer has also directed the opening ceremonies of both the Winter and Summer Olympic Games, the 83rd, 84th, and 85th Academy Awards and red carpets, the 71st Emmy Awards and the Annual 9/11 Memorial Commemoration at Ground Zero in lower Manhattan.

He has also produced specials with Beyoncé, Bono, Prince, Rihanna, Britney Spears, Bruce Springsteen, James Taylor, Taylor Swift, Stevie Wonder, Sting, Adele, Mary J. Blige, Elton John, Justin Timberlake, Barbra Streisand, Justin Bieber, Jon Bon Jovi, and Carrie Underwood, among others. Most recently, Mischer produced, directed and wrote a two-hour ABC special “Mickey’s 90th Spectacular,” which celebrated 90 years of Mickey Mouse.

Past recipients of the prestigious ICG Publicists Lifetime Achievement Award include Jamie Lee Curtis, Warren Beatty, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Clint Eastwood, Julie Andrews, Lily Tomlin, Betty White, Army Archerd, Sid Ganis, Harrison Ford, Peter Bart, Robert Zemeckis, Sylvester Stallone, Carol Burnett, Kirk Douglas, Jerry Lewis and Bob Newhart.