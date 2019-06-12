Don Cheadle to Star in Quibi Sci-Fi Drama ‘Don’t Look Deeper’

Don Cheadle is the latest A-list name to throw his hat into the Quibi content ring.

The “Avengers” and “Black Monday” star has joined the cast of sci-fi drama “Don’t Look Deeper,” which is in the works at the short form content platform founded by Jeffrey Katzenberg.

“Don’t Look Deeper” is set in Merced, Ca. fifteen minutes into the future, and centers on a high school senior who can’t seem to shake the feeling that something about her just isn’t right. She’s not human, not one of us. This revelation sets in motion a series of events that suddenly puts her entire life in jeopardy.

The series will also star Emily Mortimer, fresh off her performance in “Mary Poppins Returns,” and “Madeline’s Madeline” standout Helena Howard.

“Twilight” director Catherine Hardwicke is in place to direct and executive produce the series, while former “Lost” writer and “NCIS: New Orleans” showrunner Jeffrey Lieber is on board to showrun, write and executive produce.

The series is a co-production between New Form and 30 Ninjas. Kathleen Grace and Laura Schwartz will executive produce for the former banner, while Jed Weintrob and Julina Tatlock will serve as EPs for the latter. Charlie McDonnell is also involved as a writer and EP.

Quibi (short for “quick bites”) was first unveiled by Katzenberg and Meg Whitman back in August, 2018. The company has already raised $1 billion from investors, and currently has projects in the works from top creators like Guillermo del Toro, Antoine Fuqua, and Sam Raimi, as well as a horror series from Steven Spielberg which can only be viewed in the dark.

Each series on the platform is expected to be two to four hours in length, with each one divided into segments that will be no longer than 10 minutes each. The service is slated to launch on April 6, 2020.