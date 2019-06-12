Netflix Renews ‘Dogs’ Docuseries for Season 2 (EXCLUSIVE)

Netflix has renewed “Dogs” for a second season, Variety has learned exclusively.

The docuseries comes from executive producers Amy Berg and Glen Zipper and is designed to celebrate the deep emotional bonds formed between people and their four-legged friends. The first six-episode season launched in November 2018.

“We are so excited that our pack is back for Season 2 of ‘Dogs,'” Berg and Zipper said in a statement. “From the beginning we have said that the joy shown in ‘Dogs’ helps bring people together and that same feeling will translate more than ever in Season 2.”

The duo went on to say, “‘Dogs’ offers us the ability to explore some of the most important human stories through relationships with our best friends and it’s been amazing to see how much these episodes have touched audiences and critics across the globe. Most importantly, our fans have become part of our extended family and we are honored to bring them a fresh set of stories that will allow us to connect with them yet again.”

In addition to bringing the audience new stories, the second season gives the audience the potential opportunity to see their own dogs’ stories featured. Since the show has not yet resumed production, submissions of pets and service dogs can be shared on social media, tagging the official show account (@netflixdogs) and using the special hashtag #netflixdogstory on Twitter and Instagram.

The first season of “Dogs” consisted episodes including one centered on Corrine, a young girl with epilepsy getting her first support dog, Rory; one that followed a retriever named Ice who spends his days fishing with his owner; one centered on the Costa Rican sanctuary Territoria de Zaguates; and one focused on the U.S.-based Hearts & Bones non-profit.

Netflix shares Corrine and Rory are still “living happily together,” and Corrine is still playing soccer. Meanwhile, her sister now has a dog of her own. Additionally, the streamer says, Ice has become an international celebrity, with people traveling from all over the world to meet him.

Territorio de Zaguates is undergoing construction before it can be open to the public. New dogs continue to arrive at the gates, but adoptions have increased, including international adoptions. The organization also reports a spike in donations after the series launched, which aided in the construction projects.

And Hearts & Bones has also experienced a high volume of adoptions since production wrapped, touting more than 500. Of the dogs featured in the episode, Justin Timberlake is now weighing in at more than 60 pounds and is living with five other dog siblings, while Jay-Z is moving to Denver, Colo.