Dog the Bounty Hunter Gets New Show On WGN America

wgn america logo
CREDIT: Courtesy of wgn america

Duane “Dog” Chapman is back.

WGN America is bringing the infamous bounty hunter back to the small screen in a new 10-part series, “Dog’s Most Wanted,” which goes into production early this year.

“America has been captivated by Dog, Beth and their dramatic true-crime experiences for over a decade,” said WGN America President Gavin Harvey. “In this brand-new series, millions of Dog and Beth fans will join them on bigger hunts, pursuing more dangerous criminals, with a supporting cast of tough-as-nails crime fighters.”

The former motorcycle gang member and ex-convict starred in A&E’s “Dog the Bounty Hunter” for eight seasons; the show ended its run in 2012TMZ reported then, citing sources, that Chapman and A&E had parted ways over “creative differences.”

Produced by Dorsey Pictures and Chapman’s Bonnie & Clyde, the new WGN America show will focus on Dog, his wife Beth, and his team of bounty hunters, nicknamed “The Dirty Dozen,” as they search for most-wanted fugitives from the FBI, U.S. Marshals and States’ lists.

“Crime in America is skyrocketing!” said Dog in a statement. “Criminals are finding it easier to avoid the system. With more and more dangerous criminals running the streets, the time couldn’t be better for the World’s Greatest Network to bring back the World’s Greatest Bounty Hunter. Fugitives beware!”

The Chapmans are fighting a different front at home. Beth Chapman is reportedly battling throat cancer, and had a cancerous mass removed from her throat in November, according to an E! News report from last month. The family told the outlet that Dog is returning to bounty hunting full time in order to help pay for his wife’s medical bills.

